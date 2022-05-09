High school baseball roundup: First-place La Crosse Central comes back to beat Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School baseball team kept its grip on first place in the MVC by posting its fifth straight conference victory on Monday.

The RiverHawks scored five times in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to put the finishing touch on Tomah 13-6.

Senior outfielder Wesley Barnhart went 4 for 6 with a double and four RBI for Central (12-5, 6-1), which took over the MVC lead by beating Aquinas last week. Hunter Hess and Zack George also had two hits apiece for the RiverHawks, who have won seven of their past nine.

Central had 12 hits and turned eight Tomah errors into five unearned runs. Drew Brookman was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Timberwolves, who led 6-3 after scoring once in the bottom of the fifth.

Aquinas 1, Logan 0

The Blugolds squeaked past the Rangers when Chis Wilson drove in Isaac Kujak in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Aquinas (16-2, 8-2) had just three hits — all singles — against two Logan pitchers and managed only one against starter Johnny Leaver, who struck out three and walked four over 5⅔ innings.

The Rangers (6-6, 2-5) received two hits from Gabe Kattchee, who hit the only extra-base hit of the game with a double.

Nolan Hargrove pitched for the Blugolds and struck out six with one walk and four hits allowed.

Onalaska 16, Sparta 4 (5)

ONALASKA — The third-place Hilltoppers (10-5, 7-2) blew out the Spartans by scoring 12 runs in the first three innings.

Onalaska had 14 hits and was led by third baseman Ayden Larson, who was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Sam Pica was 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Griffin Schultz, Kaden Kokaisel and Brock Herczeg each added two hits for the Hilltoppers.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Arcadia 3

ARCADIA — The Red Hawks (10-4, 8-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and get a road win over the Raiders (5-9, 2-7).

Jack Beedle (1 for 2) tied the game at 3 with an RBI single. Owen Eddy (1 for 4), Cole Williams (2 for 4) and Colin Handke (2 for 4) each added runs on RBI singles to take the lead.

Handke got the pitching win for the Red Hawks, striking out 10 batters. Handke also tripled to help G-E-T win despite making six errors..

SWC

Prairie du Chien 5, River Valley 3

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Blackhawks (6-5, 4-1) scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to come back from a 3-2 deficit.

Second baseman Trent Mallatt was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI for Prairie du Chien, which had 10 hits.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 6, Dover-Eyota 5

EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors scored twice in the top of the seventh and allowed the Eagles to claw back to the final score with two of their own in the bottom of the seventh.

Caledonia had six hits and Brady Augedahl had two of them at the top of the order. Augedahl singled twice, drew a walk and drove in three runs for the Warriors, who took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Ayden Goetzinger and Kyle Bechtel each drove in a run for Caledonia, and Tristan Augedahl allowed one earned run with five strikeouts over five innings.

Nonconference

Adams-Friendship 14, Onalaska Luther 9

ADAMS, Wis. — The Knights scored three runs in the first, three in the fourth and three in the seventh and had eight hits.

Logan Bahr was 2 for 3 with a single, a double and four RBI. Eli Krause also drove in a run, and Tim Seiler doubled for Luther.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0