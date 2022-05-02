High school baseball roundup: Holmen becomes first team to beat first-place La Crosse Aquinas

The Holmen High School baseball team stopped an unbeaten season by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take down Aquinas 5-3 in an MVC game on Monday.

The Vikings (4-5, 2-5) overcame three errors and took advantage of four Aquinas errors to win their second game in a row. Gunner Hillstead, Hayden Goodell and Kyle Gerold all had two hits for Holmen, which ended up with 10 against two pitchers. Goodell doubled and scored in the fourth.

The Blugolds (14-1, 7-1) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to cut a four-run deficit to the final score but only managed four hits against the pitching of Troy Knutson (eight strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs allowed in 5⅓ innings) and Jack Walter (two strikeouts, one hit allowed in 1⅔ innings). Walter also drove in two runs with a single in the sixth

Logan 9, Sparta 2

SPARTA — The Rangers scored three runs in the second inning and four more in the sixth during an 11-hit performance against the Spartans.

Catcher Curtis Leaver doubled and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 performance for Logan, which received six strong innings from starting pitcher Pierce Nelson. Nelson allowed one earned run while striking out seven, walking one and allowing three hits.

Third baseman Bradley Check was also 2 for 4 for the Rangers (6-2, 2-3) with an RBI. Nick Kent was 2 for 3 for Sparta (0-10, 0-6).

Coulee

Viroqua 12, Onalaska Luther 0 (5)

ONALASKA — The first-place Blackhawks (6-4, 4-1) received one-hit pitching from Kevin Lendosky, who struck out six and walked three to keep Viroqua a half-game ahead of G-E-T in the conference race.

Benny Fergot, Tyler Quackenbush and Cooper Gelhaus all had two hits for Viroqua, which had five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth.

Kamden Oliver hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Blackhawks, who also received three RBI from Gelhaus. Fergot added three stolen bases and Casey Kowalczyk a double and two stolen bases for Viroqua, which had nine hits, 10 stolen bases and committed no errors.

G-E-T 8, Black River Falls 0

GALESVILLE — Ethan Stoner and Warren Stoner combined on a three-hit shutout for the Red Hawks, who scored four of their runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Ethan Stoner struck out one and walked three while allowing two hits over five innings, and Warren Stoner struck out two and walked two during two one-hit innings.

Thomas Haney was 2 for 3 with three RBI for G-E-T (6-4, 4-2), which has six wins in its past seven games. Ethan Stoner also drove in two runs for the Red Hawks.

Garret West was 2 for 3 to lead the Tigers, who made three errors.

Westby 7, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Norsemen extended a two-run lead by scoring three times in the top of the fifth to beat the Panthers.

Pitcher Hudson Lipski drove in two runs for Westby (8-4, 4-3) and limited West Salem to four hits while striking out five. The Panthers (4-7, 2-2) made six errors, and they led to five unearned runs. Chris Calico drove in a run for West Salem.

Garrett Vatland and Cale Griffin each had an RBI for Westby, which made the most of seven hits.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 6, Hillsboro 0

Bangor 1, Hillsboro 0

BANGOR — Courtesy runner Gunner Ellenburg scored the only run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the second game as the Cardinals (9-1, 7-1) swept the Tigers and ran their winning streak to four games.

Bangor had eight hits but couldn’t score until the seventh of the second game. Eli Tucker and Ashton Michek shut the Tigers down on two hits with Tucker throwing the first three innings and Michek the final four. Tucker allowed both hits, and Michek struck out eight while walking one.

Center fielder Evan Wolfe was 2 for 2 and third baseman Chase Horstman 2 for 3 for Bangor.

Horstman pitched a two-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks in the first game. Michek, Horstman and Will Reader each had two hits for the Cardinals with Hortsman and Reader each hitting two doubles.

Tucker also drove in two runs.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 2

STODDARD — The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit and won with the help of just three hits.

Aiden Brosinski, Jimmy Dammon and Brian Ziegler had hits for De Soto (6-3, 5-2). Ziegler’s hit — a grand slam in the fifth — was the big one.

Ziegler also struck out six, walked three and allowed eight hits and two earned runs over five innings.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 3

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers only led by two before scoring five times in the top of the sixth inning against the Cardinals.

Jack Welch was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI for La Crescent-Hokah, which also scored four runs in the third. Zack Bentzen was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Karson Pape allowed three unearned runs — none earned — while striking out six, walking one and giving up three singles over 5⅓ innings. Cam Manske struck out one, walked none and allowed no hits over the final 1⅔.

Nonconference

Baraboo 9, Tomah 1

BARABOO, Wis. — Charlie Joyce, Drew Brookman and Benny Pierce had two hits apiece for the Timberwolves (5-8), who scored their lone run when Josh Georgeson drove in Joyce in the top of the first.

The Thunderbirds scored four runs in the second and four in the fifth.

