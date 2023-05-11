IN PHOTOS: Lancers Get Win at R-P Kale Baker on the Mound Out at First Brady Grupa on the Mound Jonah Bunke Protects the Plate Rylan Schneider at First Kale Baker on the Mound Rylan Schneider Flys High Brady Grupa at the Plate Rylan Schneider at the Plate Lucas Hafner Hustles Down the Line Brady Grupa Slides Into Third Base Lancer Baseball Thank You! Kale Baker Receives Congratulations Mitch Reining at First Base Brady Grupa on the Mound Thank You to the Umpires! Mitch Reining at First Evan Kammerer on the Mound Nate Masterson at the Plate Alex Von Arx A Big Swing

HOLMEN — Senior Kyler Wall pitched a four-hit shutout, and the Holmen High School baseball team put together its first two-game win streak in MVC play this spring.

Wall shut down Logan in a 6-0 victory that moved the Vikings back to .500 overall with an 8-8 record. Holmen has also moved its conference record to 3-6 after consecutive victories over Tomah and the Rangers.

Wall struck out three, walked nine and allowed three singles and one double and retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced for Holmen’s first shutout of the season.

Gabe Kattchee reached safely three times for the Rangers (8-7, 4-4) and doubled with two outs in the sixth,

Third baseman Gavin Halaska was 3 for 3, center fielder Tyrus McCoy 2 for 3 and left fielder Calvin Gilbertson 2 for 4 as the Vikings recorded 10 hits. Gilbertson tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice, while McCoy drove in a run with one of his two singles and scored twice.

Tomah 10, Sparta 3

Tomah 2, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Timberwolves (5-12, 3-6) ended a two-game losing streak and gave themselves three wins in five games by sweeping the Spartans (4-13, 1-9).

Tomah had 13 hits in the opener and used two-hit pitching from Tom Hesse in the second game.

Pitcher and center fielder Drew Brookman doubled and went 3 for 4 with an RBI during the first victory. Right fielder and pitcher Aiden Brach was 3 for 3 with three singles and drove in four runs for the Timberwolves.

Brookman struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks before Brach finished off the victory.

Hesse struck out 12, walked one and allowed one earned run in the second game as Tomah scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth.

Jackson Steffel and Seby Wilbanks each drove in a run, and Wilbanks and Bryant Thornton had two hits each.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Arcadia 3

ARCADIA — The Red Hawks scored three runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Raiders. Chris Wagner’s groundout broke the tie and put G-E-T (11-7, 6-3) in position to win its fourth game in a row.

Owen Eddy was 3 for 4 with two doubles and scored twice for the Red Hawks, who tied the score at 3 with a run in the top of the fifth. Ben Hansen also drove in two runs for G-E-T, which overcame three errors.

Eddy and Thomas Haney handled pitching for the Red Hawks, and Eddy struck out seven without allowing an earned run over 5⅓ innings. Haney was credited with the win and struck out two while allowing one hit over 1⅔ innings.

Westby 5, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Norsemen (5-11, 2-7) scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Knights (3-13, 0-10), who scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Owen Haas drove in both runs for the Knights.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Rushford-Peterson 2

RUSHFORD, Minn. — A big third inning was all the Lancers (11-4, 9-2) needed to pick up a win over the Trojans (5-10, 3-9).

La Crescent-Hokah scored five runs in the top of the third, and while R-P scored two in the bottom of the inning, it was all the Trojans would score on the day. La Crescent-Hokah added one more insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Four Lancers had multi-hit games as senior Eli McCool, sophomore Mayes Boyer, sophomore Alex Von Arx and senior Logan DeBoer each went 2 for 3.

Eighth-grader Cayden Lea had two of the Trojans’ three hits, going 2 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base.