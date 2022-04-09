High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas still unbeaten; G-E-T splits with Westby

HOLMEN — The Aquinas High School baseball team kept an unbeaten season going by scoring in six of seven innings on the way to a 16-8 MVC victory over Holmen on Saturday.

The Blugolds (5-0, 3-0) had a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning and were up 11-3 by the end of the fifth. Center fielder Jack Christenson was 4 for 5 with a triple and three runs scored, and sophomore shortstop Eddie Peters tripled, walked three times and drove in four runs for Aquinas.

Senior Riley Klar hit a home run and drove in two for the Blugolds, who have outscored their first five opponents 89-17. Piersen Feehan allowed one hit, one walk and struck out eight without yielding an earned run over four innings.

Second baseman Jack Walter was 2 for 4 with two RBI, and Xavier Palmer drove in two runs for the Vikings (1-2, 1-1).

Coulee

Westby 8, G-E-T 6

G-E-T 18, Westby 3 (5)

WESTBY — The RedHawks scored 17 runs in the first three innings to cruise past the Norsemen and earn a split in the doubleheader.

Eight G-E-T batters had at least one hit, and Owen Eddy was 2 for 3 with a grand slam and six RBI. Brady Seiling was also 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Jack Beedle and Zach Grams doubled.

Ethan Stoner drove in two runs for the RedHawks, who scored 16 earned runs against five Westby pitchers. Rhett Stenslien was 2 for 2 for the Norsemen.

Westby scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh to pull away from an 5-5 tie in the opener.

Hudson Lipski, Bo Milutinovich and Austin Nundahl each drove in a run for Westby, which received three RBI from Eddy and two from Cole Williams. Zach Grams was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice.

Nonconference

Central 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3 (8)

Eau Claire Memorial 12, Central 2 (5)

The RiverHawks (3-1) won the first game when Tyler Young hit an RBI single down the left-field line to score Hunter Hess from second base in the bottom of the eighth at Copeland Park.

Young was 2 for 4, and Jack Rogers, Mason Elston and Austin Ziehme added an RBI each for Central, which tied the game with their contributions during a three-run bottom of the fifth. Four Central pitchers combined to allow seven hits and strike out seven.

Young and Drew Wonderling drove in Central runs in the second game. The RiverHawks only managed two hits in that one.

La Crescent-Hokah 12, De Soto 0 (6)

STODDARD — The Lancers started their season with a solid all-around effort in taking down the Pirates. La Crescent-Hokah had 12 hits and finished off De Soto with a three-run top of the sixth inning.

Junior center fielder Eli McCool was 3 for 5 with a double, five RBI and a stolen base for La Crescent-Hokah, which broke open the game with a five-run fifth that gave it a 9-0 advantage.

Seniors Jack Welch and Sam Erpenbach combined to pitch a one-hitter. Welch struck out seven and walked two over five hitless innings, and Erpenbach struck out one and allowed the only hit — a single by Jimmy Dammon.

Junior catcher Logan DeBoer was 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Lancers, who also received two hits — one a double — from Welch. Sophomore Kale Baker stole three bases and scored three runs.

Adams-Friendship 2, Viroqua 1

Rice Lake 9, Viroqua 6

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks (0-2) were held to two hits by the Green Devils and made six errors against the Warriors.

Junior Kaden Oliver drove in two runs against Rice Lake and Viroqua’s lone run against Adams-Friendship. He was 1 for 3 with a walk against the Green Devils and walked once against the Warriors.

Rice Lake used a four-run third inning to take a 5-4 lead, then answered Viroqua’s two-run fourth with its own two-run fourth to retake the lead. Adams-Friendship beat the Blackhawks when a run in the top of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie.

Pine Island 3, Caledonia 0

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The Warriors only managed two hits and made two errors.

Tucker Ginther and Tristan Augedahl singled for Caledonia, which gave up all three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

