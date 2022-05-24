High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Central, G-E-T win conference titles

The Central High School baseball team called on Adam Olson for a big game on Tuesday, and the senior came through at Copeland Park.

The RiverHawks needed to win their final three MVC games to win a share of the conference championship, and they completed that mission with a 7-0 victory over Tomah.

Olson struck out seven, walked none and allowed three hits as Central (18-8, 10-2) forced Aquinas (21-2, 10-2) to share the title.

The Timberwolves (9-15, 4-8) allowed five runs in the first three innings, made two errors and never got on track against Olson, who needed 76 pitches to complete the game.

Juniors Casey Erickson and Drew Wonderling drove in two runs apiece for the RedHawks, who scored their final two runs in the fifth inning. Second baseman Zack George added an RBI double for Central, which won six of its final eight games of the regular season.

Coulee

G-E-T 8, Black River Falls 2

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks (14-7, 9-3) put an end to an extended window of sorting out the conference championship picture.

West Salem won a share of the title last week, and Viroqua won a share of its own on Monday. G-E-T made it a three-way tie by beating the Tigers handily for a second time.

The Red Hawks scored four runs in the top of the first inning and relied on the pitching of Thomas Haney the rest of the way.

Owen Eddy was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Ethan Stoner and Collini Handke each added a pair of runs driven in for G-E-T, which bounced back from losing games to the Panthers and Blackhawks.

Jack Beedle and Cole Williams also had two hits for the Red Hawks, and Zach Grams stole two bases.

Haney completed the game in 79 pitches, striking out one and walking one while allowing four hits. AJ Maurdion drove in both Black River Falls runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Nonconference

West Salem 11, Sparta 3

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (12-9) took care of the Spartans for their eighth win in the final nine games of the regular season.

West Salem led 4-3 before a seven-run sixth inning that finished off Sparta (2-19).

Center fielder Carson Koepnick was 2 for 4 with four RBI. Koepnick also drew a walk. First baseman CJ McConkey doubled, went 2 for 4 and scored three runs.

The Panthers used three pitchers in their regular-season finale, and they combined to allow six hits and strike out four.

Shortstop Chris Calico was 2 for 4 with two RBI, and pitcher Joseph Daley and second baseman Jacob Helgeson drove in two runs apiece for West Salem. Third baseman Brett McConkey was 2 for 4 and stole a base.

Chris Jacobs was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Spartans.

