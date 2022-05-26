High school baseball roundup: McConkey pitches no-no in West Salem's WIAA postseason opener

WEST SALEM — Junior Brett McConkey started the West Salem High School baseball team’s WIAA Division 2 postseason with a bang by no-hitting Arcadia in a regional quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

McConkey walked three but struck out eight as the fourth-seeded Panthers beat the fifth-seeded Raiders 8-0 to advance to a semifinal game at top-seeded Altoona on Tuesday.

McConkey also had one of West Salem’s 14 hits that allowed the Panthers (13-9) to beat Arcadia for a third time. Second baseman Jacob Helgeson and right fielder Isaac Olson were both 3 for 4 as West Salem won for the ninth time in 10 games.

The Panthers lost a 9-5 non-conference matchup with Altoona early in the season as they lost six of their first eight games.

They won Thursday’s game by scoring twice in the second inning and adding three more runs in the third. Catcher Luke Noel added two hits — one a double — for West Salem.

Logan 9, Black River Falls 1

The third-seeded Rangers (11-10) advanced past the sixth-seeded Tigers thanks in part to a 3 for 3 day by Johnny Leaver.

Leaver recorded three RBI, including one on a lead-off home run in the fourth inning. Curtis Leaver (3 for 4) had a double and an RBI single in the first to give the Rangers the lead.

On the mound, Pierce Nelson pitched six innings while striking out four batters. The Tigers only managed one run, an RBI single by Parker Coach.

The Rangers will visit the second-seed G-E-T on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

G-E-T 2, Sparta 1

GALESVILLE — Cole Williams recorded the two-run walk-off as the second-seeded RedHawks (21-5) avoided an upset from the seventh-seeded Spartans.

Owen Eddy (2 for 4) came across home plate as the winning run as the RedHawks held the Spartans scoreless after a first-inning run.

G-E-T will advance to the regional semifinals with a home game Tuesday against the third-seeded Logan.

Division 3

Cashton 7, Necedah 0

SPARTA — Two pitchers threw a combined shutout for the third-seeded Eagles (16-6) in their victory over the sixth-seeded Cardinals.

Pitcher Bowdy Dempsey struckout 11 batters in a six-inning start while only allowing five hits and two walks. Dempsey also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Jack Kleba (1 for 3) matched Dempsey in RBI with two for the Eagles.

Connor Butzler — who also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple — pitched the final inning of the shutout.

Cashton will visit Westby on Tuesday to face the second-seeded Norsemen in the regional semifinals.

Whitehall 7, Melrose-Mindoro 2

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The second-seed Norse held off the challenge of the seventh-seeded Mustangs (5-16), moving on to a meeting Tuesday with the third-seeded Osseo-Fairchild.

Brookwood 10, Weston 0 (5)

BROOKWOOD — The third-seeded Falcons (9-11) beat the sixth-seeded Silver Eagles in five innings, advancing them to the next round and a road meeting with the second-seeded Royall. Royall also won their quarterfinal match 10-0 in five innings.

Division 4

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Blair-Taylor 2 (8)

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A walk-off RBI fielder’s choice by Gavin Rich helped the fourth-seeded Pirates top the fifth-seeded Wildcats.

The Pirates (9-15) combined to hold the Wildcats to just three hits over eight innings. Austin Becker struck out eight batters in 4 ⅔ innings while Andrew Bissen got the pitching win after 3⅓ innings of relief.

Each team’s first two runs came in the third inning. The Wildcats (5-17) scored on an RBI double by Jackson Schramek and an RBI single by Isaiah Washington to take the early lead.

Becker got the Pirates first run on a fielder’s choice before the game was tied on a wild pitch. Abraham Henderson led the Pirates in hits, going 2 for 4 with a double.

The Pirates will head on the road Tuesday to face top-seeded Eleva-Strum in the regional semifinals.

MSHSL Sections

1AA

La Crescent-Hokah 12, St. Charles 0 (5)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (17-4) extended their winning streak to three games by taking care of the Saints quickly as they opened the postseason.

La Crescent-Hokah scored in every inning and scored four in the bottom of the fourth to help bring an early end to a three-hitter pitched by Jack Welch, who struck out six and didn’t walk a batter while allowing three singles.

Third baseman Zack Bentzen was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and right fielder Eli McCool doubled and drove in four runs. Shortstop Sam Erpenbach also drove in two runs for the Lancers, who host Caledonia at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Caledonia 4, Lewiston-Altura 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (13-8) earned another shot at the Lancers by shutting out the Cardinals.

Right fielder Hunter Goetzinger singled home two runs in the first inning, and Thane Meiners drove in Brady Augedahl after Augedahl tripled in the fourth.

Augedahl went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Caledonia, which also received a double and two stolen bases from Kyle Bechtel for its third win in four games.

Meiners shut Lewiston-Altura down on three hits — all singles — and struck out nine batters in the process. Meiners only walked one in pitching a complete game.

Nonconference

Holmen 2, Bangor 1 (8)

HOLMEN — The Vikings (12-9) walked off against the Cardinals (15-4) despite getting just two hits.

Tucker Gegenfurtner (1 for 4) hit an RBI single to bring home Xavier Palmer — who scored both of the Vikings runs — to secure the victory in the eighth. Hayden Goodell (1 for 3) had the only other hit of the game for the Vikings, an RBI single in the sixth.

Bangor had a combined no-hitter through 5⅔ innings and a no-hitter through 6⅔ innings. Eli Tucker was tagged with the loss after walking three batters in the eight. Ashton Michek pitched three innings and struck out six batters while going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

