High school baseball roundup: Onalaska knocks La Crosse Central out of MVC lead

The Onalaska High School baseball team shook up the top of the MVC on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Central at the Viterbo field.

The Hilltoppers scored once in the first inning and again in the fourth to stop the RiverHawks’ five-game conference win streak and drop them from first place to third behind new co-leaders Onalaska (11-5, 8-2) and Aquinas (17-2, 8-2). Central sits at 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the MVC.

Ben Faas and Adam Olson dictated the flow in this game and didn’t allow anyone to get much of anything going. Both allowed three hits during complete-game performances, and Faas limited the RiverHawks to three singles.

Ayden Larson and Sam Pic aboth doubled against Olson, who struck out five and walked one. Faas struck out six and walked four. The RiverHawks committed one error, and it led to an unearned run.

Logan 11, Sparta 1 (5)

The Rangers (7-6, 3-5) scored all of their runs in the first four innings to beat the Spartans (0-15, 0-9) a second time.

Gabe Kattchee was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI for Logan, which had 13 hits and made no errors. Nick Joley was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.

The Rangers also received a 3-for-4 performance and two runs scored from Johnny Leaver and a 2-for-3 showing with a double and run driven in from Curtis Leaver.

Pierce Nelson, Bradley Check and Kattchee combined to hold Sparta to four hits and one fourth-inning run.

Coulee

West Salem 11, Viroqua 4

VIROQUA — Chris Calico was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, and teammate Brett McConkey went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBI for the Panthers (5-8, 3-3).

West Salem scored nine runs in the first two innings — six in the second — to take command and avenge an 11-1 loss to the Blackhawks last week.

CJ McConkey and Isaac Olson also had two hits and three RBI for the Panthers. McConkey and Jacob Helgeson added doubles during a 14-hit performance.

Viroqua (9-6, 5-3) lost its second straight game and received two hits apiece from Griffin Olson and Tyler Quackenbush. Both of them doubled and knocked in a run.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Winona Cotter 9

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers got back on the winning track after a loss to Aquinas with their seventh win in eight games.

La Crescent-Hokah broke a 9-9 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Horihan Field and was led by sophomore outfielder Brady Grupa, who was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored.

Junior Logan DeBoer also tripled for the Lancers and drove in two runs, while sophomore Kale Baker doubled and drove in a run.

Sophomore Brett Biesanz doubled and drove in three runs for the Ramblers, who took a 6-0 lead after a five-run second. La Crescent-Hokah answered with five runs in the bottom of the third to keep pace.

Eighth-grade shortstop Luke Schommer doubled, homered and drove in one run while scoring two for Cotter, which had 11 hits.

Nonconference

Aquinas 17, Onalaska Luther 1 (5)

The Blugolds (17-2), who are ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches, scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take care of the Knights at Copeland Park.

Left fielder Kyle Keppel was 2 for 3, scored three times and drove in four runs as Aquinas won its third straight game. Kahler Key pitched four innings and allowed one hit while striking out six and walking none.

Shortstop Eddie Peters and first baseman/pitcher Michael Lium — he pitched a scoreless fifth — also had two hits for the Blugolds, who had 12 singles. Peters, Lium and Jack Gagermeier all drove in two runs for Aquinas, which scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the second.

Holmen 5, Caledonia 2

HOLMEN — Sophomore second baseman Jack Walter hit a home run in the third inning to highlight a 3-for-4 performance against the Warriors.

Walter also doubled home a run in the fourth and singled home two more in the sixth as Holmen (8-5) won its sixth straight game.

Troy Grabenowski also drove in a run for the Vikings, who pulled away from a 3-2 advantage when Walter hit a two-run single that scored Grabenowski and Kyle Gerold in the sixth. Grabenowski led off the sixth with a double, Gerold walked, and Xavier Palmer eventually flew out to set up Walters’ two-run single.

Reid Tengblad hit Caledonia to three hits and struck out six while walking two.

Prairie du Chien 5, Viroqua 3

VIROQUA — Prairie du Chien scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to hand Viroqua (9-7) its second loss of the day.

Griffin Olson, Kamden Oliver and Ethan Solberg drove in runs for Viroqua, which led 3-2 until Prairie du Chien tied the game at 3 with a run in the fourth.

Tommy Mara was 3 for 4, and Ty Wagner and Colton Thompson homered for Prairie du Chien.

