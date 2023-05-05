ONALASKA — The first-place Viroqua High School baseball team hit four home runs and picked up its eighth straight victory with an 11-0 Coulee Conference win at Onalaska Luther on Friday.

Clayton Weston, Jackson Hoyum, Tyler Quackenbush and Connor Mathison each slugged a homer and drove in two runs for Viroqua (14-2, 9-0), which had a 6-0 lead after batting in the top of the second inning and is ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches.

Kevin Lendosky was 3 for 4 with a double, Ben Zahm drove in two runs, and Casey Kowalczyk doubled to make Lendosky’s four-hit pitching hold up. Lendosky struck out two and walked two.

MVC

Aquinas 4, Sparta 2

SPARTA — The Blugolds (12-0, 10-0), who are ranked second in Division 3, scored late to beat the Spartans for the second day in a row and clinch a tie of the conference championship with two games against Onalaska remaining next week.

Junior shortstop Eddie Peters broke a 2-2 tie with a solo home run in the top of the seventh to send Aquinas on the path to victory. Ben Corsi also drove in a run for the Blugolds, who came back from a 2-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the fifth. Calvin Hargrove was 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

Hargrove struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs in 6⅓ innings for the Blugolds, and Ryne Brueggeman was 2 for 3 for the Spartans (3-9, 1-7).

Three Rivers

Caledonia 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors came back to win after losing to the Lancers on Thursday.

Caledonia trailed 4-1 after La Crescent-Hokah scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, then rallied to score twice in the bottom of the fifth and two more times in the sixth.

Garrett Konz was 2 for 4 and scored twice and struck out eight over six innings for the Warriors. Kyle Bechtel, Hunter Goetzinger and Ben Stemper each drove in a run for Caledonia.

Shortstop/center fielder Eli McCool was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI for the Lancers. Teammate Mayes Boyer, a second baseman, also drove in two runs and stole two bases.

Nonconference

Stevens Point 7, Central 3

Stevens Point 2, Central 1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Drew Wonderling drove in two runs in one game and one in the other for the RiverHawks (9-9).

Central totaled eight hits — all singles — in the doubleheader. Tyler Young pitched six innings and allowed no earned runs with three strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed in the 2-1 loss.

Sauk Prairie 7, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-11) gave up two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth and missed out on a chance at a second straight win.

Sophomore Jackson Steffel was 2 for 4, but Tomah committed seven errors. Bryant Thornton pitched four innings, struck out seven, walked three and allowed three hits and one earned run for the Timberwolves.