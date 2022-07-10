 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

High school baseball: Scott Bagniefski stepping down as La Crosse Aquinas coach

Aquinas Scott Bagniefski

Aquinas baseball coach Scott Bagniefski talks with player Will Deets during the Blugolds' WIAA Division 3 sectional win over Elk Mound at Copeland Park next month.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Aquinas High School baseball coach Scott Bagniefski, who guided the Blugolds to six WIAA state tournaments, five championship games and two championships, is stepping down after 22 seasons of leading the program.

Bagniefski met with players Sunday evening to let them know of the decisions made by staff. Assistant coaches Andy Foley, Chris Novak, Chris Geary and Kyle Servais are also leaving the program.

Aquinas was a state power for most of Bagniefski’s run with the team and won 378 games with 18 winning records, one .500 performance and three losing seasons after he took over in 2000. His career record was 378-197, according to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

The Blugolds were 48-8 over Bagniefski’s final two seasons and won their 11th and 12th regional titles with him as coach. They tied Central for the MVC title in 2022 and advanced to a sectional final with a 4-3 semifinal win over Elk Mound at Copeland Park.

Aquinas won Division 3 state championships in 2007 and 2017 and won at least 20 games eight times. The Blugolds also advanced to state championship games in 2008, 2010 and 2015 and had a 54-19 postseason record (a .740 winning percentage) during Bagniefski's tenure.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

1

