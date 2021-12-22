High school baseball: Viroqua's Clayton Slack working hard at next level

It’s tough to grow up in Viroqua without baseball being part of your life.

The sport hooked Clayton Slack early in life, and his natural ability and willingness to do what it took to get better allowed him to flourish within it.

Slack is continuing that process these days at Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, Iowa, where he is trying to earn a spot on the field this spring as a freshman.

“He works really hard at baseball, and was always the guy who wanted to get some extra hitting and fielding,” Viroqua High School baseball coach Pete Swanson said. “He was also a good leader for the kids.”

Slack’s role has shifted a bit since moving up a level and heading to Marshalltown, where he is one of many players who have excelled at the game.

The Tigers spent the fall playing scrimmages, and Slack alternated his role from shortstop to designated hitter during doubleheaders. He was a standout shortstop for the Blackhawks and used his instincts on the field to help them tie West Salem for the Coulee Conference championship.

That aspect of the game, he said, is what comes most naturally.

“The IQ part of baseball came easy to me,” said Slack, who batted .470 with 14 doubles, 26 RBI and 42 runs scored in becoming the conference’s player of the year. “I know what to do in the different situations you are put in.”

Swanson agreed with that assessment from the Tribune’s baseball player of the year.

“You can tell, for example, when kids run bases,” Swanson said. “The ones that know when they can take the extra base and when they can’t, and he’s one of them.

“Those are things you can’t really coach.”

Swanson cited a couple of plays that helped Viroqua beat Denmark in the Class A American Legion championship game. Slack and teammate Griffin Olson made Denmark pay with some heads-up base-running on a wild pitch and groundout that both led to runs in tight situations.

Those are the kinds of things Slack hopes to impress on Marshalltown coaches. He’s already had the chance to do that despite the offseason.

“We probably had 20 scrimmages against 12 schools, and most of them are in our conference,” Slack said. “When we don’t scrimmage, we practice three to four hours a day three times a week.

“We also have team (weight) lift and days where we work on fielding, cuts and relays. Those are things we did all fall.”

Slack’s opportunity to grow up in baseball-mad Viroqua helped him prepare for these moments. He grew up watching older players compete for the high school and American Legion teams and couldn’t wait to become one of them.

He took advantage of the opportunity when he did.

“Our players get instilled in them that they can play at the next level because we’ve had players do that,” Swanson said. “As long as they work at it, it’s a possibility.”

Slack’s goal is continue climbing levels. He isn’t eligible to join the American Legion team next summer, so he said he will do what he can to find a roster spot somewhere in the Northwoods League.

“It would be really nice to get into the Northwoods League,” said Slack, who said he is hitting the weights and working to become a much stronger player. “I plan on playing somewhere and doing something in the summer.”

