WEST SALEM — Chris Calico put together a season to remember as a junior for the West Salem High School baseball team.

He was already a veteran for the varsity squad, but Calico took his game to a new level while batting .524 with 14 RBI, 16 extra-base hits and 19 stolen bases as the Panthers shared the Coulee Conference championship with two other teams.

So where does Calico go from here?

He spent the winter months making sure that path continues forward as West Salem's leadoff hitter and shortstop.

"It was a lot of grinding," Calico said. "One of my teammates, Luke Baginski, and I would hit a lot, and that went with a lot of weight training and sports training.

"We were in the cages a lot."

Calico and many of his teammates are laser focused on their final opportunity to end their season with a victory. Calico played on West Salem's WIAA Division 3 state-runner-up football team last fall, and some of his teammates added a second consecutive Division 3 boys basketball runner-up finish last month.

Coach Jamie Olson gets to attack a new season with a mixture of veteran leadership and youthful talent, a balanced batting order, deep pitching staff and Calico at the forefront of what the team can accomplish.

"He's more of a vocal leader than he's been the first few years with us," Olson said of Calico, who will play at Madison College next season. "That's what we really need from him. We need him to talk through things with guys and keep everyone up.

"I think that helps him, too, because he's having fun. We know he can play, and the guys know he can play."

Calico slugged .756 as a junior and struck out just twice during 89 plate appearances. He made 10 errors and will likely work at cutting that number this spring while changing what he does in the batter's box minimally.

Calico said he and Baginski spent plenty of time taking cuts at Garage Ball in Holmen, but the team is also benefiting from a new indoor facility in town set up by Friends of West Salem Baseball.

"I found last year that I was rising out of my swing a lot, so I've been working on that," said Calico, who is 4 for 8 in his first two conference games. "I'm also trying to be more aggressive, especially with the first pitch."

The Panthers, as a whole, were aggressive in Tuesday's 14-4 six-inning win over G-E-T, and the end result was a 12-hit performance. Calico was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, two runs driven in and three runs scored.

McConkey is off to a good start after batting .480 with 23 RBI as a junior, and senior Luke Noel is doing the same after slugging a two-run homer on Tuesday and batting .529 with 12 doubles and 18 RBI last season.

But both Calico and Olson bring up pitching as a strength for the Panthers, and that is always important when determining conference champions and which teams make deep postseason runs. Let's be honest and say those are two goals in West Salem.

"We have a few guys pitching (junior varsity) right now just to get some innings in," Olson said. "So we fell pretty good there. Our youth program has done a great job, and getting an (American) Legion program in 2012 has done a lot to help us develop pitching."

McConkey leads that staff, and Baginski, Brett Plomedahl, Bennett Burke, Jesse Loging, Jack Frietag and Eli Anderson are other potential starters.

"We also have a numbers of guys on the bench who can come in and relieve," Olson said.