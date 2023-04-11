WEST SALEM — Many of those who comprise the West Salem High School baseball team's lineup have won a lot of game over the past two years as football and basketball players.

So when Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to shave a four-run deficit to one on Tuesday evening, the Panthers didn't panic.

Instead, they responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning to set themselves up for a 14-4 Coulee Conference victory that they ended in the bottom of the sixth at Miller Field.

"Playing in big games in football, playing in big game sin basketball, they believe they can win," West Salem coach Jamie Olson said. "If a team beats us, we'll tip our caps, but these guys don't quit."

Brett McConkey's single led off the fifth, and a Luke Noel home run followed to get West Salem going. Jacob Helgeson, Jack Freitag and Chris Calico also drove in a run each to help the Panthers run their lead to 11-4 before the fifth was ended.

Calico was 3 for 3, scored three times and drove in two runs, while McConkey was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored to lead West Salem's 12-hit offensive attack.

McConkey brought home two runs by smashing a liner toward third base in the second inning, and Calico had an RBI triple in the second and RBI single in the fifth for the Panthers, who are 2-0 in the Coulee.

West Salem received at least one hit or at least one run scored from every spot in the batting order. Calico, who has committed to play at Madison College, said depth and balance will be key to the team's success this spring.

"This was a good all-around team performance," he said. "We have bats all the way through the lineup, and things went well for us today."

The Panthers consistently put the ball in play, and that either led to hits or G-E-T errors. The Red Hawks had plenty of trouble in the field, and the miscues led to six unearned runs.

G-E-T needed three pitchers to get through the game, and only starter Thomas Haney managed to strike out a batter. Each of the three pitchers used by coach Scott Hovell allowed at least four runs.

Olson was happy to get the win against a team he still thinks can contend in the Coulee.

"We caught them on a good night for us and a bad night for them," he said. "That's a good team."