High school basketball: AP rankings set stage for big local matchups

A couple of big local high school boys basketball games later this week will pit teams ranked among the top 10 by The Associated Press against each other after the organization released its boys and girls polls on Tuesday.

The top two teams in the Coulee Conference will meet when Onalaska Luther (11-1, 4-1), ranked second in Division 4, travels to West Salem (11-1, 6-0), ranked second in Division 3.

The Knights jumped two spots after beating Prescott — ranked fifth in Division 3 — at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday. The panthers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 after a very intense and exciting 91-85 loss to Minnesota’s Park Center — ranked No. 1 in its state’s biggest class — on the same court that night.

West Salem is the only team beat Luther this season after coming oout on top of a 97-88 decision on Dec. 6. Carson Koepnick scored 30 points and Peter Lattos 25 that night for the Panthers to counter Kodi Miller’s game-high 33 for the Knights.

The second elite matchup comes Friday, when a pair of ranked teams in Division 2 square off at mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. Seventh-ranked Onalaska (8-3, 3-0) plays fourth-ranked Central (9-2, 4-0) in that one. The teams haven’t played yet this season, and the Hilltoppers enter the game after jumping three spots with weekend wins over Waunakee and Wauwatosa West at the Midwest Players Classic.

The Aquinas boys (10-1) also made a jump from No. 10 to No. 7 in Division 4 with wins over Melrose-Mindoro and Caledonia last week. Bangor (10-2) just missed out on the top 10 in Division 4 but did receive votes.

Aquinas and Blair-Taylor maintained their top spots in the girls rankings.

The Blugolds (13-1) blasted Bangor (10-4) 80-40 at the Midwest Players Classic and received seven of the nine first-place votes in Division 4. No. 2 Laconia (14-1) received the other two.

Blair-Taylor (12-0) received eight of nine first-place votes in Division 5 and sit on top of that list ahead of No. 2 Prairie Farm (13-0).

Prairie du Chien (12-4) is ninth in Division 3, where West Salem (13-0) missed out on the top 10 by one voting point. Onalaska (6-6) received votes in Division 2.