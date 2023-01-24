High school basketball: Aquinas, Blair-Taylor girls keep top spots in AP state rankings

The Aquinas and Blair-Taylor high school girls basketball teams maintained No. 1 spots in Associated Press state rankings released on Tuesday.

The Blugolds took a 15-1 record into Tuesday night’s nonconference game at Platteville (15-3) and received all eight first-place votes cast my state media participants in Division 4.

Aquinas is ahead of Mo. 2 Cuba City (15-0) and No. 3 Westfield (17-1).

The Wildcats (14-0, 6-0 Dairyland) also received all eight first-place votes in Division 5. Blair-Taylor put its unbeaten record on the line Tuesday night with a conference game at Independence.

The Wildcats earned the top spot over second-ranked Prairie Farm (15-0) and third-ranked Albany (17-0).

West Salem’s girls (15-1) finally cracked the top 10, where they join Prairie du Chien (14-0) in Division 3. The Blackhawks hold the No. 8 spot and the Panthers No. 10 after Prairie du Chien picked up a win over West Salem earlier this season.

The Panthers have received votes in recent polls but this is their first appearance in the top 10.

Also in girls rankings, Bangor (12-4) received votes in Division 4.

Onalaska Luther (13-1), which has won 11 straight games since a loss to West Salem, owns the highest boys ranking among Coulee Region teams by occupying the No. 2 spot in Division 4.

The Knights received two first-place votes but couldn’t catch No. 1 Howards Grove (14-1), which earned five first-place votes and held the top spot from last week. Darlington (15-1) is behind Luther at No. 3.

West Salem (12-1) slipped from No. 2 to No. 3 in Division 3 after a voting surge for No. 2 Appleton Xavier (14-0). The Panthers finished three voting points short of the Hawks for the spot behind No. 1 Brillion (15-0), which took the top spot from West Salem last week.

Onalaska (10-3) is tied for sixth in Division 2, and Central (9-5) gives the MVC a second top team in the division by coming in eighth. The Hilltoppers beat the RiverHawks on a buzzer-beater in overtime Friday and hosted Holmen on Tuesday.

Central slipped from fourth to eighth, and the Hilltoppers moved up a spot.

Aquinas (11-3) hosted Central on Tuesday and entered that game tied for 10th in Division 4. Bangor (10-2) also received votes in Division 4.