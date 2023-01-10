High school basketball: Aquinas, Blair-Taylor girls, West Salem boys ranked No. 1 by The AP

Three Coulee Region basketball teams head into a new week on top of the first state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Aquinas and Blair-Taylor girls and West Salem boys all have No. 1 spots in their respective divisions after reporters from around the state cast their ballots.

The Blugolds (12-1) received seven first-place votes to hold off second-ranked Laconia (14-1) and third-ranked Cuba City (12-0) in Division 4. Aquinas has won 11 straight games since a loss at the hands of Providence Academy (Minn.) on Nov. 25.

Aquinas, which beat a good Prairie du Chien team 72-61 behind 30 points from freshman Sammy Davis and a triple double (22 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) from senior Macy Donarski on last Saturday, next plays Bangor (9-3) as part of the Midwest Players Classic this Saturday.

Blair-Taylor (10-0), which just beat Bangor 47-41, is the top team in Division 5 and earned seven first-place votes. Prairie Farm (11-0) is second and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (11-1) third in Division 5. The Wildcats have won seven games by 28 points or more.

Prairie du Chien (11-3) is ranked seventh in Division 3, where West Salem (10-0) just missed out on the top 10. The Panthers received 14 voting points and that left them three shy of No. 10 Milwaukee Academy of Science (11-2).

West Salem’s boys (9-0) received six first-place votes to hold off No. 2 Brillion (10-0) and No. 3 Saint Mary Catholic (11-1) in Division 3. The Panthers also participate in the Midwest Players Classic this weekend with a game against Park Center (Minn.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Onalaska Luther’s boys (8-1) hold down the No. 4 spot in Division 4, while Central (7-2) and Onalaska (6-3) are sixth and 10th, respectively, in Division 2.

The Knights have only lost to West Salem, and that was a 97-88 on Dec. 6, and took a six-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s Coulee Conference game against Arcadia.

The RiverHawks have won two in a row since a 65-56 loss to West Salem, and the Hilltoppers recovered from two straight losses with a big 58-52 win over Aquinas on Friday.

The Blugolds (8-1) are ranked 10th in Division 4 after winning their first eight games. They play Caledonia (3-3) at 6 p.m. Friday to kick off the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.