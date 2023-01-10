 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High school basketball: Aquinas, Blair-Taylor girls, West Salem boys ranked No. 1 by The AP

Kyle Hehli layup

West Salem sophomore Kyle Hehli goes up for a basket during Friday's Coulee Conference win over G-E-T. The Panthers are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by The Associated Press.

 Andrew Tucker

Three Coulee Region basketball teams head into a new week on top of the first state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Aquinas and Blair-Taylor girls and West Salem boys all have No. 1 spots in their respective divisions after reporters from around the state cast their ballots.

The Blugolds (12-1) received seven first-place votes to hold off second-ranked Laconia (14-1) and third-ranked Cuba City (12-0) in Division 4. Aquinas has won 11 straight games since a loss at the hands of Providence Academy (Minn.) on Nov. 25.

Aquinas, which beat a good Prairie du Chien team 72-61 behind 30 points from freshman Sammy Davis and a triple double (22 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) from senior Macy Donarski on last Saturday, next plays Bangor (9-3) as part of the Midwest Players Classic this Saturday.

Blair-Taylor (10-0), which just beat Bangor 47-41, is the top team in Division 5 and earned seven first-place votes. Prairie Farm (11-0) is second and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (11-1) third in Division 5. The Wildcats have won seven games by 28 points or more.

Prairie du Chien (11-3) is ranked seventh in Division 3, where West Salem (10-0) just missed out on the top 10. The Panthers received 14 voting points and that left them three shy of No. 10 Milwaukee Academy of Science (11-2).

West Salem’s boys (9-0) received six first-place votes to hold off No. 2 Brillion (10-0) and No. 3 Saint Mary Catholic (11-1) in Division 3. The Panthers also participate in the Midwest Players Classic this weekend with a game against Park Center (Minn.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Onalaska Luther’s boys (8-1) hold down the No. 4 spot in Division 4, while Central (7-2) and Onalaska (6-3) are sixth and 10th, respectively, in Division 2.

The Knights have only lost to West Salem, and that was a 97-88 on Dec. 6, and took a six-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s Coulee Conference game against Arcadia.

The RiverHawks have won two in a row since a 65-56 loss to West Salem, and the Hilltoppers recovered from two straight losses with a big 58-52 win over Aquinas on Friday.

The Blugolds (8-1) are ranked 10th in Division 4 after winning their first eight games. They play Caledonia (3-3) at 6 p.m. Friday to kick off the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.

Freshman Sammy Davis had 30 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as the Aquinas High School girls basketball team beat Prairie du Chien 72-61 on Saturday.

INSIDE

For complete rankings for boys and girls, turn to page C2.

