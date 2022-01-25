High school basketball: Aquinas girls jump to No. 2 in Division 4 of AP rankings

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team moved up two spots to No. 2 in this week’s Division 4 state rankings released by The Associated Press.

The Blugolds (13-2) won six straight games since a last-second loss to Division 1 Germantown (ranked seventh) and took that winning streak into a nonconference game at Prairie du Chien (15-1) — ranked third in Division 3 — on Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks have won 14 straight since a 71-60 loss to Division 3’s top team — Waupun (16-0) — on Nov. 20. The high-profile matchup included three Division I players — Aquinas’ Jacy Weisbrod (Northern Colorado) and Macy Donarski (Saint Louis) and PdC’s Lily Krahn (Wisconsin).

Prairie du Chien is behind second-ranked Freedom (16-0) and just ahead of fourth-ranked West Salem (14-2) in its division. The Panthers, who have only lost to PdC and Aquinas, had a Coulee Conference game scheduled at Onalaska Luther on Tuesday and were also forth in last week’s poll.

Bangor (17-0) closed its gap from the No. 2 spot in Division 5 by picking up a first-place vote. The Cardinals trail No. 1 Randolph (17-0), which received the other 10.

Bangor plays at West Salem on Saturday afternoon in a battle between ranked teams and a serious threat to its unbeaten regular season.

Blair-Taylor (13-1), which has only lost to Bangor, holds the No. 5 position in Division 5 behind junior Lindsay Steien and her scoring average of 27.8 points per game.

The Central, West Salem and Bangor boys all moved up after posting big victories in the past week.

The RiverHawks (15-1) jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 in Division 2 after wins over Division 1 River Falls, Division 2 Onalaska and Hopkins (Minn.). Central took a 12-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s game against Aquinas (11-4), which slipped out of the top 10 in Division 4 but still received votes after losing to West Salem and Tomah.

West Salem (13-1) used a big 85-79 victory over Coulee Conference rival Onalaska Luther to rise from the fifth spot to the third in Division 3. The Panthers have only been beaten by Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial (ranked fourth) and swept the Knights (12-2), who fell from fifth to eighth in Division 4 this week.

Bangor (12-2) is up from No. 9 to No. 7 in Division 5 after beating Cashton (12-3) and extending its Scenic Bluffs Conference winning streak to 77 games. The Cardinals took a seven-game win streak into Tuesday night’s game against Necedah and have a big scheduled showdown with West Salem at West Salem on Saturday afternoon.

Onalaska (9-3), with losses only to Caledonia, Central and Aquinas, received votes in Division 2, and Cashton received a vote in Division 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.