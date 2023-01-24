 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story agate
BASKETBALL

High school basketball: Associated Press boys and girls rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, De Pere (6);14-0;78;1

2, Middleton (2);14-0;74;2

3, Arrowhead;14-1;62;3

4, Homestead;12-2;55;5

5, Brookfield Central;11-2;38;4

6, Fond du Lac;13-3;30;9

7, Milw. Hamilton;12-3;29;T6

8, Marquette Univ.;11-3;24;T6

9, Eau Claire Memorial;12-3;16;10

People are also reading…

10, Hudson;10-3;11;9

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Pewaukee (8);9-2;80;2

2, Wisconsin Lutheran;11-3;68;3

3, Nicolet;14-2;60;1

4, Burlington;12-2;46;5

5, Milw. Pius XI;11-3;40;6

6, Onalaska;10-3;38;7

tie, Greenfield;11-1;38;9

8, La Crosse Central;9-5;18;4

9, Whitnall;11-1;14;NR

10, Stoughton;11-3;11;NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.

DIVISION 3

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Brillion (7);15-0;78;1

2, Appleton Xavier;14-0;68;3

3, West Salem (1);12-1;65;2

4, Racine St. Cat's;13-1;57;4

5, Osceola;14-0;38;8

6, Saint Thomas More;12-2;34;6

7, Little Chute;13-0;23;NR

8, Catholic Memorial;10-3;20;10

9, Lakeside Lutheran;12-1;18;9

tie, Prescott;12-3;18;5

Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Beloit Turner 1.

DIVISION 4

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Howards Grove (5);14-1;77;1

2, Onalaska Luther (2);13-1;69;2

3, Darlington (1);15-1;58;4

4, Saint Mary Catholic;13-2;54;6

5, Saint Mary's Springs;10-2;53;3

6, Mineral Point;13-2;34;5

7, Auburndale;13-2;29;9

8, Fall Creek;12-2;19;10

9, Kohler;13-2;14;8

10, Aquinas;11-3;13;7

tie, Marathon;12-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.

DIVISION 5

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, McDonell Central (5);15-1;78;2

2, Fall River (2);14-1;74;1

3, Newman Catholic;12-2;59;5

4, Heritage Christian;16-1;57;4

5, Central Wis. Christian;12-2;52;3

6, Solon Springs;13-1;28;10

7, Owen-Withee;12-2;24;6

8, Hillsboro;13-2;17;NR

9, Port Edwards;11-3;13;7

10, N.E.W. Lutheran;10-4;12;9

Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Kettle Moraine (5);14-1;75;1

2, Hortonville (2);15-1;73;2

3, Brookfield East;15-1;61;4

tie, Neenah (1);16-1;61;4

5, Verona;12-2;41;5

6, Germantown;14-3;39;6

7, Franklin;16-1;27;8

8, Arrowhead;11-2;23;7

9, Sun Prairie West;13-3;14;10

10, Kaukauna;13-3;12;9

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.

DIVISION 2

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Notre Dame (7);14-1;79;1

2, Pewaukee (1);14-1;71;2

3, Union Grove;14-1;63;4

4, Beaver Dam;15-2;53;3

5, McFarland;14-2;41;5

6, Waukesha West;15-2;43;6

7, Milw. Pius XI;13-2;29;7

8, Monona Grove;14-2;25;9

9, Reedsburg;15-3;9;NR

tie, Fox Valley Lutheran;15-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.

DIVISION 3

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Freedom (7);14-1;79;2

2, Lake Mills;15-2;65;3

3, Dominican (1);13-2;63;1

4, Edgerton;15-1;60;4

5, Oostburg;14-2;35;5

6, Brillion;14-2;35;5

7, Waupun;13-4;30;7

8, Prairie du Chien;14-4;22;9

9, Milw. Academy Science;14-2;21;10

10, West Salem;15-1;19;NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1

DIVISION 4

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Aquinas (8);15-1;80;1

2, Cuba City;15-0;69;2

3, Westfield;17-1;56;4

4, Laconia;16-2;53;2

5, The Prairie School;13-2;48;7

6, Neillsville;15-0;42;5

7, New Glarus;16-0;41;5

8, Saint Mary Catholic;14-1;23;9

9, Crandon;13-1;12;10

10, Randolph;13-4;8;8

Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

DIVISION 5

;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Blair-Taylor (8);14-0;80;1

2, Prairie Farm;15-0;67;2

3, Albany;17-0;60;T3

4, Assumption;14-1;56;T3

5, Athens;16-1;51;5

6, Sevastopol;14-1;39;6

7, Royall;14-2;33;8

8, Hillsboro;13-2;15;9

9, Lourdes Academy;13-3;11;7

10, South Shore;13-1;9;10

tie, Wabeno/Laona;13-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.

Macy Donarski scored 22 points to go with nine assists and seven steals as the Aquinas girls basketball team beat Onalaska Luther 73-36 on Tuesday.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bobby Portis serves up sandwiches and strikes to help feed Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News