High school basketball: Associated Press boys and girls rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, De Pere (6);14-0;78;1
2, Middleton (2);14-0;74;2
3, Arrowhead;14-1;62;3
4, Homestead;12-2;55;5
5, Brookfield Central;11-2;38;4
6, Fond du Lac;13-3;30;9
7, Milw. Hamilton;12-3;29;T6
8, Marquette Univ.;11-3;24;T6
9, Eau Claire Memorial;12-3;16;10
10, Hudson;10-3;11;9
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.
DIVISION 2
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Pewaukee (8);9-2;80;2
2, Wisconsin Lutheran;11-3;68;3
3, Nicolet;14-2;60;1
4, Burlington;12-2;46;5
5, Milw. Pius XI;11-3;40;6
6, Onalaska;10-3;38;7
tie, Greenfield;11-1;38;9
8, La Crosse Central;9-5;18;4
9, Whitnall;11-1;14;NR
10, Stoughton;11-3;11;NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.
DIVISION 3
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Brillion (7);15-0;78;1
2, Appleton Xavier;14-0;68;3
3, West Salem (1);12-1;65;2
4, Racine St. Cat's;13-1;57;4
5, Osceola;14-0;38;8
6, Saint Thomas More;12-2;34;6
7, Little Chute;13-0;23;NR
8, Catholic Memorial;10-3;20;10
9, Lakeside Lutheran;12-1;18;9
tie, Prescott;12-3;18;5
Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Beloit Turner 1.
DIVISION 4
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Howards Grove (5);14-1;77;1
2, Onalaska Luther (2);13-1;69;2
3, Darlington (1);15-1;58;4
4, Saint Mary Catholic;13-2;54;6
5, Saint Mary's Springs;10-2;53;3
6, Mineral Point;13-2;34;5
7, Auburndale;13-2;29;9
8, Fall Creek;12-2;19;10
9, Kohler;13-2;14;8
10, Aquinas;11-3;13;7
tie, Marathon;12-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.
DIVISION 5
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, McDonell Central (5);15-1;78;2
2, Fall River (2);14-1;74;1
3, Newman Catholic;12-2;59;5
4, Heritage Christian;16-1;57;4
5, Central Wis. Christian;12-2;52;3
6, Solon Springs;13-1;28;10
7, Owen-Withee;12-2;24;6
8, Hillsboro;13-2;17;NR
9, Port Edwards;11-3;13;7
10, N.E.W. Lutheran;10-4;12;9
Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Kettle Moraine (5);14-1;75;1
2, Hortonville (2);15-1;73;2
3, Brookfield East;15-1;61;4
tie, Neenah (1);16-1;61;4
5, Verona;12-2;41;5
6, Germantown;14-3;39;6
7, Franklin;16-1;27;8
8, Arrowhead;11-2;23;7
9, Sun Prairie West;13-3;14;10
10, Kaukauna;13-3;12;9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.
DIVISION 2
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Notre Dame (7);14-1;79;1
2, Pewaukee (1);14-1;71;2
3, Union Grove;14-1;63;4
4, Beaver Dam;15-2;53;3
5, McFarland;14-2;41;5
6, Waukesha West;15-2;43;6
7, Milw. Pius XI;13-2;29;7
8, Monona Grove;14-2;25;9
9, Reedsburg;15-3;9;NR
tie, Fox Valley Lutheran;15-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.
DIVISION 3
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Freedom (7);14-1;79;2
2, Lake Mills;15-2;65;3
3, Dominican (1);13-2;63;1
4, Edgerton;15-1;60;4
5, Oostburg;14-2;35;5
6, Brillion;14-2;35;5
7, Waupun;13-4;30;7
8, Prairie du Chien;14-4;22;9
9, Milw. Academy Science;14-2;21;10
10, West Salem;15-1;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1
DIVISION 4
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Aquinas (8);15-1;80;1
2, Cuba City;15-0;69;2
3, Westfield;17-1;56;4
4, Laconia;16-2;53;2
5, The Prairie School;13-2;48;7
6, Neillsville;15-0;42;5
7, New Glarus;16-0;41;5
8, Saint Mary Catholic;14-1;23;9
9, Crandon;13-1;12;10
10, Randolph;13-4;8;8
Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
DIVISION 5
;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Blair-Taylor (8);14-0;80;1
2, Prairie Farm;15-0;67;2
3, Albany;17-0;60;T3
4, Assumption;14-1;56;T3
5, Athens;16-1;51;5
6, Sevastopol;14-1;39;6
7, Royall;14-2;33;8
8, Hillsboro;13-2;15;9
9, Lourdes Academy;13-3;11;7
10, South Shore;13-1;9;10
tie, Wabeno/Laona;13-4;9;NR
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.