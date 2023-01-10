High school basketball: Associated Press Rankings

local
HIGH SCHOOL basketball
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School Record Points
1, De Pere (8) 10-0 98
2, Arrowhead (2) 12-0 90
3, Middleton 9-0 79
4, Homestead 9-1 71
5, Brookfield Central 8-1 60
6, Milwaukee Hamilton 9-1 49
7, Marquette University 8-2 27
(tie) Neenah 8-3 27
9, Madison La Follette 7-2 25
10, Sussex Hamilton 7-2 9
Others receiving votes: West Allis Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1.
DIVISION 2
School Record Points
1, Nicolet (2) 10-1 85
2, Wisconsin Lutheran (5) 8-2 82
3, Burlington 9-1 78
4, Pewaukee (3) 6-2 75
5, Mosinee 10-1 52
6, La Crosse Central 7-2 49
7, Milwaukee Pius XI 8-3 43
8, DeForest 8-1 28
9, Greenfield 8-1 27
10, Onalaska 6-3 16
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Moount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano 2, Westosha Central 1.
DIVISION 3
School Record Points
1, West Salem (6) 9-0 92
2, Brillion (3) 12-0 91
3, Xavier (1) 11-0 82
4, Prescott 9-0 70
5, Racine St. Catherine’s 9-1 62
6, Lakeside Lutheran 9-0 41
7, Saint Thomas More 7-2 34
8, Catholic Central 6-3 30
9, Carmen Northwest 6-2 24
10, Northland Pines 9-3 12
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 3, Winneconne 2, Kiel 2, Little Chute 2.
DIVISION 4
School Record Points
1, Howards Grove (9) 11-0 99
2, Mineral Point 10-0 82
3, Saint Mary Catholic (1) 11-1 81
4, Onalaska Luther 8-1 60
5, Saint Mary’s Springs 6-1 56
6, Darlington 11-1 51
7, Auburndale 10-1 43
8, Fall Creek 7-2 22
9, Marathon 8-2 20
10, Aquinas 8-1 17
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 9, Kohler 7, Deerfield 2, Bangor 1.
DIVISION 5
School Record Points
1, Chippewa Falls McDonell (8) 12-0 98
2, Fall River (2) 11-0 88
3, Heritage Christian 12-0 83
4, Central Wis. Christian 8-1 61
5, Newman Catholic 9-2 56
6, Royall 9-1 45
7, Port Edwards 8-1 44
8, N.E.W. Lutheran 8-3 21
9, Clear Lake 6-1 19
10, Hillsboro 8-2 15
Others receiving votes: Hurley 7, Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 3, Ithaca 2, Stevens Point Pacelli 2.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School Record Points
1, Kaukauna (3) 12-1 82
2, Kettle Moraine (4) 11-1 81
3, Brookfield East (1) 11-1 70
4, Hortonville 12-1 68
5, Neenah (1) 12-1 56
6, Verona 9-2 35
7, Arrowhead 9-2 33
8, Germantown 10-3 30
9, Sun Prairie West 10-3 20
10, Franklin 9-1 9
(tie) Homestead 9-1 9
Others receiving votes: Marshfield 2.
DIVISION 2
School Record Points
1, Notre Dame (5) 10-1 85
2, Pewaukee (3) 11-1 83
3, Beaver Dam (1) 12-1 73
4, Union Grove 9-1 60
5, Waukesha West 12-2 55
6, Wisconsin Lutheran 11-3 31
7, McFarland 11-2 28
8, Milwaukee Pius XI 11-2 25
9, New Berlin West 9-2 21
10, DeForest 11-3 18
Others receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Cedarburg 1.
DIVISION 3
School Record Points
1, Dominican (8) 10-1 88
2, Freedom (1) 11-1 77
3, Waupun 11-3 66
4, Lake Mills 11-2 59
5, Brillion 10-1 47
6, Edgerton 12-1 44
7, Prairie du Chien 11-3 36
8, Oostburg 10-2 25
9, Columbus 10-3 20
10, Milw. Academy of Science 11-2 17
Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 2.
DIVIISON 4
School Record Points
1, Aquinas (7) 12-1 88
2, Laconia (2) 14-1 82
3, Cuba City 12-0 71
4, Westfield 13-1 51
5, Randolph 11-3 42
6, New Glarus 12-0 40
7, Neillsville 11-0 37
8, The Prairie School 9-2 27
9, Saint Mary Catholic 11-1 26
10, Cadott 12-0 18
Others receiving votes: Pardeeville 6, Crandon 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.
DIVISION 5
School Record Points
1, Blair-Taylor (7) 10-0 87
2, Prairie Farm 11-0 74
3, Assumption (1) 11-1 72
4, Albany (1) 14-0 71
5, Athens 13-1 48
6, Lourdes Academy 9-1 42
7, Royall 10-2 40
8, Sevastopol 10-1 28
9, Edgar 8-3 14
10, Wabeno/Laona 10-4 4
(tie) South Shore 10-0 4
(tie) Belmont 11-2 4
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell 2, Oakfield 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Hillsboro 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA y-Buffalo 13 3 0 .813 455 286
x-Miami 9 8 0 .529 397 399
e-New England 8 9 0 .471 364 347
e-N.Y. Jets 7 10 0 .412 296 316
South
W L T Pct PF PA y-Jacksonville 9 8 0 .529 404 350
e-Tennessee 7 10 0 .412 298 359
e-Indianapolis 4 12 1 .265 289 427
e-Houston 3 13 1 .206 289 420
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Cincinnati 12 4 0 .750 418 322
x-Baltimore 10 7 0 .588 350 315
e-Pittsburgh 9 8 0 .529 308 346
e-Cleveland 7 10 0 .412 361 381
West
W L T Pct PF PA *-Kansas City 14 3 0 .824 496 369
x-L.A. Chargers 10 7 0 .588 391 384
e-Las Vegas 6 11 0 .353 395 418
e-Denver 5 12 0 .294 287 359
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA *-Philadelphia 14 3 0 .824 477 344
x-Dallas 12 5 0 .706 467 342
x-N.Y. Giants 9 7 1 .559 365 371
e-Washington 8 8 1 .500 321 343
South
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 8 9 0 .471 313 358
e-Atlanta 7 10 0 .412 365 386
e-Carolina 7 10 0 .412 347 374
e-New Orleans 7 10 0 .412 330 345
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Minnesota 13 4 0 .765 424 427
e-Detroit 9 8 0 .529 453 427
e-Green Bay 8 9 0 .471 370 371
e-Chicago 3 14 0 .176 326 463
West
W L T Pct PF PA y-San Francisco 13 4 0 .765 450 277
x-Seattle 9 8 0 .529 407 401
e-L.A. Rams 5 12 0 .294 307 384
e-Arizona 4 13 0 .235 340 449
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
Week 18
Saturday’s results
Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16
Sunday’s results
Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 35, New England 23
Carolina 10, New Orleans 7
Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16
Houston 32, Indianapolis 31
Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6
Minnesota 29, Chicago 13
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14
Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16
San Francisco 38, Arizona 13
Seattle 19, L.A. Rams 16, OT
Washington 26, Dallas 6
Detroit 20, Green Bay 16
NFL playoffs
Wild card round
Saturday’s games
NFC: (7) Seattle at (2) San Francisco, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
AFC: (5) L.A. Chargers at (4) Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday’s games
AFC: (7) Miami at (2) Buffalo, 12 p.m. (CBS)
NFC: (6) N.Y. Giants at (3) Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
AFC: (6) Baltimore at (3) Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday’s game
NFC: (5) Dallas at (4) Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22
AFC
Lowest remaining seed at (1) Kansas City
Remaining teams at higher seed
NFC
Lowest remaining seed at (1) Philadelphia
Remaining teams at higher seed
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC
x-At highest remaining seed, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
x-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site
NFC
At highest remaining seed, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12, Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)