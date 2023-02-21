HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, De Pere (8);23-0;80;1
2, Middleton;20-1;71;2
3, Arrowhead;20-2;65;3
4, Sussex Hamilton;17-5;40;T7
5, Homestead;18-5;36;T10
6, Waunakee;19-4;27;NR
7, Sheboygan North;18-5;26;4
8, Milw. Hamilton;16-5;24;T7
9, Marquette University;17-5;23;T10
People are also reading…
10, Fond du Lac;17-6;14;6
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1.
DIVISION 2
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Pewaukee (8);19-3;80;1
2, Wisconsin Lutheran;19-4;59;3
3, Westosha Central;20-2;57;7
4, Whitnall;20-2;52;6
5, Nicolet;19-4;46;2
6, La Crosse Central;18-5;32;9
7, Onalaska;17-5;30;4
8, McFarland;20-3;26;8
9, Greenfield;19-4;24;5
10, Wauwatosa West;17-6;15;10
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2.
DIVISION 3
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, West Salem (4);22-1;73;2
2, Brillion (3);22-1;72;1
3, Racine St. Cat's (1);22-1;61;3
4, Osceola;22-1;52;4
5, Appleton Xavier;21-2;51;5
6, Carmen Northwest;18-3;33;8
7, Little Chute;21-2;26;7
8, Saint Thomas More;18-3;24;6
9, Northwestern;20-2;14;T9
10, Beloit Turner;20-3;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1.
DIVISION 4
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Ona. Luther (6);21-2;75;1
2, Saint Mary Cath. (1);21-2;70;3
3, Howards Grove (1);21-2;68;2
4, Darlington;21-2;51;4
5, Saint Mary's Springs;21-2;47;5
6, Unity;21-0;43;8
7, Crivitz;21-1;26;9
8, Fall Creek;20-3;21;6
9, Auburndale;19-3;15;10
10, Deerfield;19-3;7;NR
(tie), Marathon;20-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5.
DIVISION 5
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, McDonell Central (8);22-1;80;1
2, Heritage Christian;21-2;64;2
3, Central Wis. Christian;21-2;63;4
4, Solon Springs;22-1;59;5
5, Fall River;20-3;43;6
(tie), Florence;21-1;43;7
7, Newman Catholic;19-4;30;3
8, Pacelli;20-3;27;8
9, N.E.W. Lutheran;18-5;10;NR
10, Owen-Withee;18-4;7;9
Others receiving votes: Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Kettle Moraine (7);22-1;79;1
2, Neenah 91);23-1;73;2
3, Brookfield East;22-2;60;3
4, Brookfield East;22-2;54;4
5, Hortonville;21-3;47;5
6, Franklin;22-2;30;7
7, Superior;20-2;29;6
8, Homestead;21-3;26;8
9, Arrowhead;20-4;18;10
10, Germantown;19-5;14;9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5.
DIVISION 2
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Notre Dame (7);23-1;79;1
2, Pewaukee (1);23-1;73;2
3, Union Grove;22-2;59;3
4, McFarland;22-2;51;4
5, Beaver Dam;21-3;50;5
6, Waukesha West;20-3;45;6
7, Milw. Pius XI;21-3;31;T7
8, Monona Grove;19-4;20;T7
9, Fox Valley Luth.;21-3;16;10
10, Cedarburg;19-5;7;NR
(tie), Reedsburg;19-5;7;T9
Others receiving votes: Oregon 1, West De Pere 1.
DIVISION 3
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Freedom (8);23-1;80;1
2, Lake Mills;22-2;69;2
3, Dominican;21-2;62;3
4, Edgerton;21-2;57;4
5, Oostburg;21-2;46;5
6, West Salem;22-2;33;6
7, Prairie du Chien;19-4;27;7
8, Milw. Academy Science;18-3;26;8
9, Elk Mound;23-1;16;10
(tie), Brillion;20-4;16;9
Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Saint Croix Falls 3.
DIVISION 4
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Aquinas (8);23-1;80;1
2, Westfield;23-1;67;2
3, Neillsville;24-0;59;3
4, New Glarus;24-0;55;4
5, The Prairie School;21-3;47;5
6, Cuba City;22-2;40;6
7, Laconia;21-3;38;7
8, Saint Mary Catholic;23-1;23;8
9, Winnebago Luth.;21-3;11;10
10, Crandon;22-1;10;9
Others receiving votes: Bangor 3, Randolph 3, Westby 2, Deerfield 2.
DIVISION 5
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Prairie Farm (5);24-0;76;2
2, Albany (2);24-0;73;3
3, Blair-Taylor (1);23-1;66;1
4, Sevastopol;23-1;56;4
5, Athens;21-3;39;T5
6, Assumption;21-3;36;T5
7, Lourdes Academy;20-3;32;7
8, Alma Center Lincoln;22-1;23;NR
9, South Shore;22-2;18;8
10, Royall;20-4;15;9
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 5, Hillsboro 1.