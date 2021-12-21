High school basketball: Bangor boys keep winning in Scenic Bluffs

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Bangor High School boys basketball team continued its dominance over the Scenic Bluffs Conference on Tuesday.

The Cardinals beat Hillsboro 82-40 behind a 19-point performance by junior Tanner Jones to run their conference winning streak to 72 games. Bangor’s last SBC loss was at Hillsboro on Feb. 18, 2016.

Jones scored 14 of his points and made three of his four 3-pointers in the first half as Bangor (4-1, 2-0) built a 47-18 lead. Dustin McDonald added 11 of his 13 points in the first half, and Mathieu Oesterle and Chase Horstman scored 11 points apiece for the Cardinals.

Bangor is off until playing at the Stratford Invitational on Dec. 29-30. The Cardinals open with a semifinal game against Wausau East.

Cashton 77, Brookwood 39

ONTARIO, Wis. — Presley Brueggen scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles (5-2, 2-0) to their fourth straight win.

Connor Butzler made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for Cashton, which led 38-17 at the half, while Bowdy Dempsey pitched in 11 points.

Franklin Wildes had 16 points for the Falcons (1-6, 0-2), who have lost six in a row.

Nonconference

Logan 66, Mauston 61

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Rangers put an end to a seven-game losing streak by finding a way to beat the Golden Raiders.

Junior Justice Arellano scored the final six points on free throws and scored 17 points to share team scoring honors with Keenan Hass. Nick Joley added 13 points and Ryen Bye 11 for Logan (2-8), which plays at River Falls on Thursday.

West Salem 69, Platteville 47

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Panthers remained unbeaten at 5-0 by taking care of the Hillmen.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored a team-high 20 points, and junior Peter Lattos added 15.

Junior Brennan Kennedy contributed 11 points and sophomore Tamarrein Henderson 10 for West Salem, which hosts a holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29.

Westby 66, Kickapoo 31

VIOLA, Wis. — The Norsemen won their fourth game in a row by holding the Panthers to 11 points in the first half.

Hudson Lipski made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for Westby (6-1), which also received a 14-point performance from Cale Griffin.

Brett Crume, Jack Weninger and Grant McCauley all added eight points for the Norsemen.

Eleva-Strum 54, Arcadia 50

ARCADIA — The Cardinals outscored the Raiders by 11 points on free throws.

Eleva-Strum made 16 of 22 free throws, while Arcadia (0-7) made 5 of 13..

Trev Bjorge scored 13 points, and Kaden Updike added 12 for the Raiders.

Richland Center 57, Viroqua 47

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (5-2) lost their second straight game after opening the season with five wins in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Gilmanton 41

MELROSE — Lilly Radcliffe scored a game-high 31 points for the Mustangs (4-7, 2-3).

Radcliffe made three 3-pointers and had 23 points in the first half as Melrose-Mindoro took a 31-19 advantage into the break.

Ella Tracey added 13 points for the Mustangs, who have won two in a row.

Three Rivers

Chatfield 59, Caledonia 54

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Warriors (3-3) fell to .500 with their second loss in the past three games.

Nonconference

Onalaska 56, G-E-T 32

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (5-6) won for the second time in three games.

Sophomore Sidney Fillbach scored 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Onalaska, which also received 12 points from senior Emma Breidenbach and 11 from sophomore Anna Skemp.

Skemp also had five steals and was a key defensive factor against G-E-T’s Lindsey Lettner, who entered the game averaging 19 points per game and finished with 12. Breidenbach added six assists for the Hilltoppers, who held the Red Hawks to nine points in the first half.

Holmen 67, Arcadia 54

HOLMEN — The Vikings (4-6) ended a two-game losing streak by stopping the Raiders’ two-game winning streak.

Sophomore Sydney Valiska made three 3-pointers and led a balanced Holmen roster with 12 points. Nine players scored for the Vikings, who also received seven points from freshman Danika Rebhahn.

Arcadia (3-5) was led by junior Autumn Passehl’s 22 points. Junior Breah Golden added 13.

DeForest 67, Central 49

DEFOREST, Wis. — The RiverHawks (6-5) had a three-game winning streak ended by the Norskies.

Junior Brittney Mislivecek led Central, which is off until a Jan. 4 game against Holmen, with 12 points.

West Salem 71, Tomah 49

WEST SALEM — The Panthers had four players in double figures as they improved to 9-0.

Taneea Henderson led the way with 16 points, while Ella Jordan and Megan Johnson added 13 apiece. Gen Norman had 10 points, all in the first half as West Salem built a 41-21 lead at the break.

Lauren Noth had 12 points to pace the Timberwolves, who fell to 2-7.

Sparta 59, Cashton 39

CASHTON — Nadia Laufenberg scored 25 points as the Spartans (6-4) won their third game in a row. Laufenberg, a senior, scored 15 points in the second half and made three of Sparta’s five 3-pointers.

Senior Malory Russ added 12 points for the Spartans, who have beaten Mauston, Onalaska and Cashton consecutively heading into Thursday night’s nonconference game at Rice Lake.

Braylee Hyatt scored 24 points for the Eagles (5-5).

Bangor 60, Auburndale 52

BANGOR — The Cardinals (7-0) kept their unbeaten season alive.

Prairie du Chien 58, Westby 33

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (6-1) won their fifth game in a row, and the Norsemen (5-5) lost for the second time in their past three.

La Farge 73, Viroqua 22

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their fourth in a row and fell to 2-8.

