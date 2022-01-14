High school basketball: Business as usual for unbeaten Bangor girls

BANGOR — They defended, and they rebounded.

They created free points by forcing turnovers and earned extra opportunities by getting their hands on loose basketballs under their own basket.

The Bangor High School girls basketball team certainly impressed with those aspects of its performance in Thursday night’s 91-50 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over visiting Cashton.

That makes coach Merlin Jones smile under the mask he wears while watching the Cardinals perform.

“We lost our top two rebounders from last year’s team, so there was a void that we had to fill,” Jones said. “Defensive presence and rebounding are two things we need everyone helping out on.”

Bangor showed against Cashton that it can handle those duties, and being able to do so consistently makes the sky the limit for the Cardinals, who are 15-0 overall, 7-0 in the conference and ranked second in Division 5 by The Associated Press.

There is no dominant player, and that might concern some coaches. But this group of players is forging a familiar identity with a twist.

The Cardinals have excelled in recent years with balance, and that may be more true this season than any other.

“There is a ton of skill set there with this group,” Jones said. “What we need to do is get everyone to understand that almost anyone can play any position out there.

“They are very even in terms of height, we have guards who can post up and score in the paint, and we have post players who can play on the perimeter.”

The hope is that interchangeable lineups can lead to the kind of continuity necessary to give itself a chance to compete for another WIAA state championship, and that’s what the Cardinals want.

When your program has played in four of the past five state tournaments, won it in 2018 and has a 188-34 record (an .847 winning percentage) over the past nine-plus seasons, expectations are just different.

That isn’t lost on Jones or his players, who have worked hard to build those expectations. Aliyah Langrehr and her teammates have all followed previous teams.

“I’ve looked up to the girls in the program so much,” Langrehr said. “The 2018 team (state champ), obviously, we look up to them quite a bit, and it’s really cool to get a chance to be those girls.

“We want to go out and play just like they did and other teams did.”

The lineups Jones has to use this season are interchangeable in many ways, and that’s been another reason for the continuity in both regular-season and postseason success.

In addition to shared skill sets, the Cardinals always seem to have balance among grade levels, meaning Jones is never left to fill an empty cupboard of talent.

Bangor’s leading scorer is junior Nora Tucker, who averages 17.5 points per game. Seniors Taylor Jacobson (12.4), Langrehr (10.1) and Madeline Janisch (6.5), junior Joeryn Freit (4.0) and freshman Anna Fronk (9.1) are other reliable scorers around her and form a group that relieves pressure on itself to fill the basket.

Jacobson and Langrehr — after Tucker — are the most consistent, but Jansich has scored at least 10 points three times, Freit had 13 against Cashton on Thursday, and Fronk scored 20 in a big win over second-place Royall.

“That helps a lot,” Jacobson said of the balance. “If we have one girl who is having an off night, we can always count on somebody else. We always talk about if one night isn’t your night, it could be the next one, and we’re always ready for that.”

