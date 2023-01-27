High school basketball: C-FC girls beat Luther to stretch streak to seven

FOUNTAIN CITY — Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls basketball team has been on a roll the past few weeks, and Onalaska Luther could not stop that momentum Thursday night.

The Pirates (12-6) seized control early thanks to their high-pressure defense, pulling away for their seventh victory in a row in a 64-38 nonconference victory over the Knights (6-11).

Luther hung tough in the first few minutes, as senior forward Hannah Matzke scored the team’s first 10 points and C-FC held a 14-13 lead at 10-minutes, 38-seconds.

During a timeout, Pirates head coach Rick Peterson told his players they needed to keep things simple on the defensive end and better results would follow.

“I think at first we weren’t covering the basics. We weren’t moving to the ball, we were letting people flash in front of us,” Peterson said.

That philosophy worked, as Luther was held scoreless for a 5:22 stretch and only scored three points in the final 10 minutes of the half as C-FC built up a 28-16 lead by halftime.

A big part of the Pirates’ offensive success in the first half came from junior Lexi Pronschinske, who scored 14 of her game-high 26 points before halftime.

After turning a couple early rebounds into points, she had a feeling she was in for a good game.

“I could tell right after I had a couple good putbacks right off the board,” Pronschinske said.

Besides just second-chance points, the junior wing shot well from all levels, adding a trio of 3-pointers.

C-FC kept up their momentum early in the second half, starting off on an 18-8 run to stretch the lead to 22 points, 46-24, with 12 minutes remaining.

The lead got as high as 30 points, but the Knights lessened the deficit after the Pirates pulled their starters late in the contest.

Matzke was the leading scorer for the Knights with 18, followed by sophomore Macie Neumeister’s 10-point night.

Besides Pronschinske, junior forward Bella Holzer also reached double digits for the Pirates with 10 points.

On the junior-heavy C-FC squad, none of the players feel the need to put up more shots than the other and Pronschinske, Holzer and junior guard Emma Mann have all been at or around 20 points multiple times throughout the season.

That level of unselfish play is not only admirable, it makes the Pirates difficult to defend.

“I think that makes it tough for other teams. They can’t just focus on one,” Peterson said. “Anybody can get hot any night.”

C-FC’s balanced approach has been paying off, with seven wins in a row. Prior to that streak, the team had lost five of its prior six games as they took on a gauntlet of a nonconference schedule that featured tough teams in higher divisions.

However, the rigors of the early season are paying dividends now.

“I think it was good for us to play some of the bigger schools. It does help us get stronger for the games we don’t need to be as strong for,” Pronschinske said.