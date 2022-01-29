High school basketball: Caledonia boys come from behind to beat Totino-Grace

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School boys basketball team endured a long first half of Totino-Grace making 3-pointers and turning offensive rebounds into points on Saturday.

In fact, the Warriors were left to half their halftime discussion while trailing the Eagles -- considered by some to be the best team regardless of division in Minnesota -- by 20 points on their home court.

But Caledonia coach Brad King said his team's demeanor didn't reflect the situation.

"You couldn't tell if they were up 20 or down 20," King said.

That was then reinforced when the Warriors (16-0) came back in the second half and beat Totino-Grace 68-67 in a huge nonconference game between two of the state's top teams.

Senior and Iowa State University commit Eli King completed the comeback by hitting a pull-up jump shot from 17 feet away with 12 seconds remaining for the tying and winning points. Totino-Grace (12-4) missed a 3-pointer from the corner and a controlled tip off the rebound as time expired.

"Then we had a lot of cheers," King said.

Eli King finished with a team-high 21 points for the Warriors, who faced a 50-30 halftime deficit. Senior Jackson Koepke added 13 points as Caledonia picked up its biggest win of the season.

The Eagles, who own a victory over the state's top Class AAAA team (Park Center), made seven 3-pointers to build their halftime lead. They also used a significant size advantage to convert offensive rebounds into points.

"They made seven (3s), but I bet they only shot 10 or 11," Brad King said of the Eagles. "But I think the tougher thing for us was the offensive rebounding. They probably scored 12 points off putbacks."

Brad King said his team limited those second-chance looks in the second half and slowly reeled in their opponents. The Warriors led a couple of times late and for good on Eli King's final jumper.

The Warriors go back to Three Rivers Conference play this week with a Friday game scheduled at La Crescent-Hokah (11-2, 6-1) on Friday.

