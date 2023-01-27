High school basketball: Caledonia girls roll past La Crescent-Hokah

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — If the Caledonia High School girls basketball team learned anything while beating La Crescent-Hokah in its first game of this season, it was that better defense against Molly Bills and Maya Bubbers would be essential the next time they met.

The Warriors stepped up their defensive efforts Thursday night and made life tough on both of those players before leaving town with a 63-41 Three Rivers Conference victory.

Bills scored the Lancers’ first five points and didn’t hit another shot until 13 minutes, 59 seconds remained in the game. Bubbers, who made four 3-pointers the first time the teams played, was held to two points as Caledonia (16-3, 10-0) won its third straight game and for the ninth time in its last 10 to maintain its unbeaten conference record.

“We had to get out on open shooters,” Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said. “Bubbers had four (3-pointers) the first time we played, and she didn’t have any today.

“We had a couple breakdowns on Bills, but we didn’t let her take the game over. There were two possessions where we let her go, but other than that we defended well.”

The Warriors maintained a comfortable lead after hitting the Lancers (11-4, 7-2) with a big run several minutes into the game.

Junior Kinlee Gratton scored under the basket to give La Crescent-Hokah a 7-3 lead before Caledonia got going.

First it was a 3-pointer by senior Paige Klug. Then another 3 by Klug. Then freshman Aubrie Klug and senior Ava Privet got to the basket before Aubrie Klug hit a 3 of her own.

By the time Alexis Schroeder made a 3, the Warriors had a 21-9 lead with 7:33 left in the half. The lead remained at least 10 points the rest of the way as Caledonia completed a regular-season sweep of La Crescent-Hokah.

Schroeder scored a team-high 14 points and made three of her four 3-pointers in the first half. Bills, a 1,000-point scorer who had 20 in the first matchup, wound up with 11, but the first of her two 3s in the second half came after the Warriors had a 43-23 lead.

“We wanted someone to be shadowing her at all times, and she’s someone you have to defend all the way out to halfcourt,” Sorenson said of Bills. “It wasn’t a box-and-one, but it was.”

The Warriors made seven 3-pointers and also received a 12-point performance from sophomore Josie Foster. She had eight in the first half and was very effective in getting to the basket.