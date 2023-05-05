Eric Check was thinking about applying for a chance to become the new boys basketball coach at Logan High School, but he needed a little encouragement.

His wife, Dana, was happy to provide that, and that’s what led to Check sharing a table with activities director Tony Servais at the Weess Theater and discussing the future of the Rangers.

“She’s probably the one who gave me the nudge, like, ‘Hey, you can do this,’” Check said. “I have a son (Bradley) who is a sophomore and passionate about playing sports, and we have another younger son (Owen) who is going to come up playing basketball.

“I felt like this is an opportunity for me to give not only to our own family but having the support behind me and giving to the Logan community.”

Check is a 1998 Logan graduate and participated in three sports. He was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star after his senior season and has spent recent years coaching youth basketball through the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.

He emphasized his family connection to the sport — Dana has also been involved in coaching — while sharing plans for continuing the forward progress established by former coach Sam Zwieg.

Zwieg coached the Rangers the past four seasons and accumulated a 26-59 overall record with a 12-32 mark in the difficult MVC. But Logan was 12-14 last season and had a 5-7 record in the conference.

Both Check and Servais were deliberate to point out the progress made by the program during Zwieg’s tenure. The task at hand becomes continuing that progress.

Check, who also has a daughter named Avery, is banking on his familiarity with returning players and those about to enter the varsity program in the coming seasons for that to happen.

He was present for games with his son Bradley on the team and saw the things players did well and those that created struggles. Some of the initial goals are to build the right kind of character, approach and grit that he thinks can turn a team into a winner.

“One of the things I’m really looking forward to building back here is a culture of grit and unrelenting effort,” Check said. “Regardless of whatever skill level we start with at the beginning of the season, you should be able to see a difference at the end of the season with the amount of work that’s put in.”

Logan did that last season, starting the season with one win its first six games and closing it by winning four of its last five. Both Check and Servais counted a 76-75 win over Eau Claire North — the Rangers trailed by a couple of possessions in the final minute and won on a Nick Joley hoop with 3 seconds left — as a significant victory that may have really showed what the team could do.

Joley, a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged a team-high 12 points per game, is one of the biggest keys moving forward. The MVC could be a little more balanced than it’s been in years next season, and finding the best way to use him gives the Rangers their best chance at their first winning conference season since 2017-18.

Sophomore Jacob Hackbarth, a 6-6 forward, was also a consistent threat to score in double figures and is another key returnee.

“It’s going to be about working hard, having fun,” Check said. “It’s going to be work hard, play hard.”