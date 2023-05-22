The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball program has found the coach that will lead it after winning the WIAA Division 4 state championship in March.

The school announced Monday that Dan Unke -- a Minnesota native and veteran coach for a school in Doral, Fla. -- will replaced the retiring Brad Schaper.

Unke's hiring was announced by athletic director Joel Babinec.

Unke was a standout player and McDonald's All-American nominee at Minnesota Valley Lutheran before starting four seasons and becoming a three-time all-conference performer at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn.

He started coaching the boys basketball program at Divine Savior Academy in Doral, Fla., in 2010 and started with seven players before taking it to a second-place conference finish and third-place district finish in the 2018-19 season.

Unke has also coached at Minnesota Valley Lutheran and at Kettle Moraine Lutheran in Wisconsin.

The Knights have played in two state tournaments in the past three seasons and have put together a 71-7 record during that stretch. Luther was 28-2 this past season and beat Kenosha St. Joseph 60-46 in the Division 4 championship game at the Kohl Center.