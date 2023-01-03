 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AQUINAS 81, SPARTA 51

High school basketball: Dave Donarski posts 200th victory As La Crosse Aquinas girls coach

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team has done just about nothing but wins games since Dave Donarski took over as its coach prior to the 2014-15 season.

That didn't change Tuesday night as the Blugolds beat Sparta 81-51 to give Donarski his 200th victory.

Aquinas (10-1, 4-0) beat the Spartans for a 22nd straight time, ran their MVC winning streak to 93 games and boosted Donarski's career record with the team to 200 victories and 20 losses.

Freshman Samantha Davis scored 17 of her game-high 20 points and senior Macy Donarski 14 of her 19 in the first half as the Blugolds took a 49-29 lead and never looked back.

Senior Autumn Passehl made four 3-pointers for 12 points, and junior Maddie Murphy added three 3s and scored 13. Passehl made two 3s in each half.

Davis had a team-high seven rebounds, and Macy Donarski added five assists and five steals. Senior Shea Bahr led the Blugolds with six of their 20 steals.

