High school basketball: Evan Anderson's 32 points lead Onalaska's boys past Holmen

ONALASKA — The timeout with 22 seconds left in the first half was supposed to set up a final shot for the Onalaska High School boys basketball team as it clung to a six-point lead over Holmen.

But Drew Tengblad had other ideas and followed up a steal with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that left the Vikings -- who had trailed by 10 -- just three points behind the state's sixth-ranked Division 2 team.

But Onalaska coach Craig Kowal likes the way his team has been finishing games lately, and he can add what happened shortly after that 3-pointer to that list of accomplishments.

The Vikings rode the momentum of Tengblad's 3 for a few minutes of the second half, but Onalaska eventually used a 15-point run through the middle of the half for a 75-57 MVC victory at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

"We didn't get flustered," Onalaska junior Evan Anderson said of Tengblad's second of two 3s very late in the first half. "We knew what we had to do in the second half. Then we pushed the lead up to 10, then 20, and we were fine."

Anderson, who scored a game-high 32 points and had has 63 in Onalaska's past two games, made two free throws to give the first-place Hilltoppers (11-3, 5-0) a 51-42 lead with 10 minutes, 51 seconds left.

That was answered by a Kaiden Wilber 3-pointer at the other end before Onalaska made its run at finishing the Vikings (5-8, 2-4).

Sophomore T.J. Stuttley scored six points during a 15-0 run that ended with a 66-44 lead after Adam Skifton converted an offensive rebounds into a basket.

"We told the guys coming in to remember this was a rivalry game and that we were coming off a pretty emotional weekend," said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose team beat Central 48-46 on an overtime buzzer-beater on Friday and then had a 94-64 win over Minneapolis North called off by officials with less than a minute remaining due to North's behavior issues on Saturday. "We knew it was coming, and to their credit, they hit seven 3s in the first half and 12 for the game.

"I think we got outscored 36-(9) on 3-pointers but won by (18), so I'm pretty happy."

The Hilltoppers, who lead Central (10-5, 5-1) by a half-game in the MVC standings, have followed up two straight losses the week after Christmas with six wins in a row against good competition.

Anderson scored 21 points in the first half and 11 in the second. Stuttley scored 14 of his 19 in the second half. Holmen was led by Wilber's 14 and Drew Tengbald's 13.

There were seven lead changes in the first half, and Holmen held its final advantage at 19-18 after Alex Berget scored under the basket with 7:11 on the clock.

Onalaska answered that by scoring the next 11 and 13 of the next 15. A 3-pointer by Anderson gave the Hilltoppers a 29-19 lead, and Jon Knickrehm's hoop off a pass from Anderson made it 31-21 before the Vikings dropped three 3s in the final 2:22.

Toby Neumann hit one from the corner before Reid Tengblad made two free throws and Drew Tengblad the two 3s in the last minute.

Anderson and Stuttley then teamed up to score all of Onalaska's first 22 points of the second half to give it control the rest of the way.

"We've started building chemistry and really started finishing games," said Anderson, who made 13 of 14 free throws against Minneapolis North and 9 of 10 against Holmen. "They hit shots in the first half, and then when we got out of our press (in the second half), we stayed on our matchups, didn't give them as many open shots and pulled away."