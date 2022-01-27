High school basketball: Fielding, Compan have RiverHawks headed in right direction

Central High School senior Noah Compan is still working himself back into playing shape after missing time earlier this season with an injury.

His value, even at not quite 100 percent, was on full display during Tuesday night’s 47-39 MVC victory over Aquinas at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Compan is being brought off the bench, and two quick fouls on teammate Porter Pretasky sent Compan in the game with 14 minutes, 6 second left in the first half and the Blugolds leading 7-6.

Compan first fired a pass to an open Bennett Fried for a 3-pointer. Then he hit a jump shot. Another drive inside on the next possession resulted in a second basket and gave the second-ranked and first-place RiverHawks (16-1, 6-0) a 13-7 lead, and Aquinas never led again.

The Blugolds did get within 13-11, but Compan was there for another drive through the lane for two points to start an eight-point run that he also finished by scoring on a fast break for a 21-11 advantage with 7:41 on the clock.

The spark showed the influence of this team’s most experienced players — Compan and Devon Fielding — on a team that has won 13 straight games and found a way to win without playing at its best on Tuesday.

“He brings a lot of energy right away, and that’s huge for us,” Fielding said of Compan, who is averaging nearly 10 points per game after missing almost half of them. “It’s nice to have a guy who comes off the bench and pretty much plays like a starter.”

Fielding brings that heat from the opening tip and needed to be a key figure for the RiverHawks if they wanted to make noise after having last season stopped in the WIAA Division 1 regional opener.

Central qualified for the Division 2 state tournament from 2016-2019 and won a sectional semifinal over top-ranked Onalaska before COVID-19 stopped the 2020 tournament season in its tracks. Losing in the first round was an eye-opener for the RiverHawks last year.

Fielding, Compan and Co. are determined not to let it happen again and have put together some very impressive victories during their current winning streak, which leads them next to Tomah (7-7, 3-2) on Friday. The Timberwolves just had a four-game win streak snapped by Mauston 65-61 on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks enter that game off impressive wins over Division 1 River Falls (65-40), MVC rival Onalaska (40-38), Minnesota’s Hopkins (68-49) and Aquinas.

The Wildcats have been ranked among the state’s top 10, and the Hilltoppers — aside from being Central’s biggest rival for years now — were state runner-up a year ago and have pieced together a strong start to this season.

Hopkins is among the top 10 teams in Minnesota’s largest class, and the Blugolds were a top-10 team before falling into their current four-game losing streak.

But the road trip to play Hopkins was something different and gave the RiverHawks a different kind of spark.

“Our start was a little shaky, but we figured them out and got into it,” Fielding said. “It’s huge because those huge teams usually count you out, but it’s a fun feeling to be able to go there and win.”

Fergot’s teams have traveled for big games before with Division I players like Johnny and Jordan Davis or Kobe King on the roster, but this represented a different challenge for this team.

“I thought our guys really weathered an early storm, and they came back and executed at a really high level,” Fergot said of a game that Central trailed 9-0. “That was a good win for us for sure.”

It was also part of a stretch of seven games in 15 days, which can be taxing on any program.

Fielding has played a big role in helping the RiverHawks not only navigate that stretch but a season where the MVC championship is there for the taking. Central now has a two-game lead on the pack after dispatching of the second-place Blugolds.

“I thought Devon has really stepped up, and I thought his defensive intensity has been fantastic,” Fergot said. “He attacked the rim aggressively (against Aquinas) and has really done what great players do for their teams.”

Fielding converted on several drives to the rim and had two great steals that were followed by layups against Aquinas.

The first came near midcourt, and he beat a couple of players to the rim for a clean score. The second came just past the top of the key and gave Central a 28-18 lead that it took to halftime.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.