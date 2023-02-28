HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, De Pere (8);24-0;80;1
2, Middleton;23-1;71;2
3, Arrowhead;22-2;65;3
4, Sussex Hamilton;19-5;48;4
5, Homestead;19-5;42;5
6, Waunakee;20-4;41;6
7, Sheboygan North;19-5;21;7
8, Milw. Marquette;18-6;20;9
9, Fond du Lac;18-6;16;10
10, Eau Claire Mem.;19-5;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Pewaukee (8);21-3;80;1
2, Wis. Lutheran;20-4;68;2
3, Westosha Central;21-2;60;3
4, Nicolet;20-4;50;5
5, La Crosse Central;19-5;43;6
6, Onalaska;18-5;34;7
(tie), Whitnall;20-3;34;4
8, McFarland;21-3;25;8
9, Fox Valley Luth.;21-3;12;NR
10, Medford;20-4;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, West Salem (5);23-1;77;1
2, Racine St. Cat's (2);23-1;69;3
3, Brillion (1);23-1;68;2
4, Osceola;22-1;56;4
5, Appleton Xavier;22-2;59;5
6, Carmen Northwest;19-3;36;6
7, Little Chute;22-2;32;7
8, Northwestern;22-2;19;9
9, Saint Thomas More;20-4;15;8
10, Lakeside Lutheran;21-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Beloit Turner 5, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, Ona. Luther (5);22-2;77;1
2, Saint Mary Cath. (1);22-2;69;2
3, Howards Grove (2);22-2;68;3
4, Saint Mary's Springs;22-2;56;5
5, Unity;21-0;46;6
6, Darlington;21-3;36;4
7, Crivitz;22-1;34;7
8, Auburndale;21-3;17;9
9, Fall Creek;20-4;12;8
10, Deerfield;21-3;11;T10
(tie), Marathon;21-3;11;T10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 2, Cuba City 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts;Last Week
1, McDonell Central (8);23-1;80;1
2, Cent. Wis. Christian;22-2;64;3
3, Solon Springs;22-1;59;4
4, Heritage Christian;22-2;58;2
5, Fall River;21-3;42;T5
6, Florence;22-1;40;T5
7, Newman Catholic;20-4;37;7
8, Pacelli;21-3;29;8
9, N.E.W. Lutheran;18-6;8;9
10, Hurley;19-5;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Owen-Withee 6, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.