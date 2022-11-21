High school basketball: G-E-T's Cody Schmitz makes season debut Tuesday

The wait to see Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School junior Cody Schmitz back on the basketball court ends Tuesday night.

Schmitz, who averaged 30.2 points per game and has 987 points through two seasons, leads the Red Hawks into a new season with a nonconference game at Sparta.

Schmitz made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 61 points while grabbing 14 rebounds in an 82-67 win over the Spartans last season.

G-E-T returns just about every player from a 11-14 team from last season, and senior guard Will Mack (9.1 ppg) leads what will be a more experience group around Schmitz. The addition of freshman guard Mason Brone is also expected to give the Red Hawks a boost in the Coulee Conference.

Schmitz earned high honorable mention to The Associated Press All-State teams last season and scored at least 40 points four times to go with 15 double-doubles.

LOGAN GIRLS READY TO START: Senior Jazzy Davis averages 14.3 points and 11.2 rebounds for Logan last season, and the Rangers open their season with a home game Tuesday against Prairie du Chien.

Davis has been an impact player for the Rangers since she was a freshman and has 634 points and 504 rebounds after three seasons.

BLAIR-TAYLOR GIRLS HIT GROUND RUNNING: Blair-Taylor (2-0), which is 64-12 since the current senior class joined the varsity as freshmen, hosts G-E-T after starting the season with a pair of blowout wins.

Senior Abby Thompson is averaging 23 points. 7.5 steals and 5.0 rebounds per game so far, and senior Lindsay Steien is adding 22.5 points, 6.5 steals and 7.0 rebounds.