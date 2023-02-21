WEST SALEM — Every impressive piece of Tamarrein Henderson’s game was in display for nearly 1,500 people to see Monday night at the West Salem High School gymnasium.

The stage was set for the Panthers to win their fourth straight Coulee Conference championship, and it included a visit from the state’s top-ranked Division 4 team, Onalaska Luther.

Seventy-five days had passed since these two elite rosters faced off the first time and to say the game was highly anticipated would be an understatement. That why the place was filled and ready for a show.

Henderson was only too happy to provide that by scoring 23 points and helping the Panthers (22-1, 11-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Association Press, beat the Knights (22-2, 9-2) by a surprising margin of 81-57.

“It was a statement game,” Henderson said. “We know what we have, we know what we can do, we know our goals, and we know how we want to finish the season.”

No better way to demonstrate that than win convincingly against a team that caliber of Luther, which won 19 straight games and climbed the state rankings until it reached the top after its loss to the Panthers on Dec. 6.

Henderson, a 6-foot-3 guard, made 9 of 19 shots, grabbed three rebounds, got to the basket at will and knocked down shots form the perimeter.

He made 4 of 8 attempts from the 3-point line and scored seven of West Salem’s first 11 points. Henderson was aggressive, and it paid off against team that had a hot start — and game — from senior Kodi Miller.

“The big games, it seems he knows that’s when he needs to turn it on,” West Salem senior Brett McConkey said of Henderson, who averages 10.2 points per game. “Tonight, he did a good job of drawing a lot of attention his way.

“He would drive to the lane and pull defenders toward him to create open shots. And when they didn’t collapse on him, he made the open shots.”

Three of Henderson’s biggest games this season ave been against Luther (both games), Maple Northwestern and Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

He scored 26 points in a win over Catholic Memorial and averaged 20.5 points in the victories over the Knights. Henderson also scored 17 points against Northwestern, which owns a 20-2 record.

“We know Tamarrein has that in him,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “He has worked really hard on his shooting the last couple of weeks, and you aren’t going to shot it like this every night, but when you work on it like he has, you will have nights like this.

“It’s nice to see a kid work that hard and get rewarded like this.”

Henderson’s 12-point second half included all four 3-pointers, and two of them came during a key stretch after Miller drove to the basket for a hop that cut West Salem’s lead to 46-41 with 12 minutes, 22 seconds remaining.

The first one started a 14-0 run that put the Panthers up 60-41 and another helped extend that run to 21-4.

Those runs were made largely with 3-pointers and possible by the inside success by Peter Lattos (24 points, 10 rebounds), Brett McConkey (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Henderson.

“He’s really skilled and had some amazing finishes tonight,” Lattos said of Henderson. “He is showing that more and more and getting some confidence, so I’m excited for him.”