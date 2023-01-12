High school basketball: Holmen girls beat La Crosse Logan for fifth straight win

The Holmen High School girls basketball team is learning how to win games, and Thursday night's MVC matchup with Logan provided it with more lessons that it aced.

The Vikings came back from a 13-point deficit and absorbed a comeback by the Rangers and beat them 59-55 in an exciting game at the Logan fieldhouse.

Junior Ada Thurman's 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left allowed the Rangers to trim a 12-point deficit to 52-51, but Holmen used a three-point play by junior Izzy Jahr and a big free throw by junior Sydney Valiska with 4.1 seconds left to finish off its fifth straight victory.

"I just feel like we have a lot of grit in us," said Jahr, who scored 13 points and helped the Vikings (8-6 overall, 4-2 MVC) take over sole possession of second place in the MVC. "We were losing a lot of games early in the season, and we had to dig deep to realize what kind of team we can be and what kind of talent we have.

"We can beat a lot of teams in our conference, and I think we came back because we had a lot of passion that we could do it."

The Rangers (6-7, 3-2) were in total control early with a lob game that was unstoppable. Senior Jazzy Davis and junior Aaliyah Hamilton connected several times for easy baskets as Logan scored 10 of the first 12 points.

A Hamilton 3 off a pass from Davis and two free throws by Caylie Scharpf gave the Rangers a 26-13 advantage with 5:30 left in the half and forced the Vikings to make a defensive stand.

"We have played really well the last month, but this first half was the first bad half we've had in a while," Holmen coach Nate Johnson said. "We never really got to use the 1-3-1 (defense) we wanted to in the first half because we weren't making baskets."

The Vikings were able to bring that defense out a little after connecting on a few field goals after facing the 13-point deficit.

Holmen scored 11 of the final 15 points of the half, and a 3-pointer from Valiska was followed by two free throws from Olivia Schneider in the final minute to get Holmen to the break within two possessions and a deficit of 30-24.

The Vikings tied the game for the first time at 33 when freshman Charley Casey hit a jump shot and took their first lead at 36-35 when sophomore Danika Rebhahn nailed a 3-pointer with 14:27 left.

Logan was able to tie the game with a Hamilton 3 on its next possession, but junior Lydia Olson answered with own 3 13 seconds later to put Holmen in front for good.

An 11-0 run gave them a 52-40 lead before the Rangers scored the next 11 points behind dominant play from Davis.

The senior hit two free throws, scored on a putback, assisted on two shots and had an offensive rebound and steal during the run. Hamilton, who scored a game-high 25 points, found Thurman open for the 3 that made it 52-51.

The Vikings made just two field goals and 3 of 9 free throws after Jahr's steal and hoop gave them the 52-40 lead with 7:41 left, but they found a way to hold on.

Freshman Macy Kline scored a team-high 14 points for Holmen, and Valiska added 12. Davis added 12 for the Rangers.

"We played out 1-3-1 and some man and tried not to give up the 3," Johnson said. "That meant doubling Hamilton when we could because they have other shooters, but we wanted someone other than her to shoot the basketball.

"We also cleaned up the glass. It wasn't pretty at the end, and it wasn't pretty at the beginning, but a lot of our game sin this league will be battles like that, and we got the W tonight."