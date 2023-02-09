The West Salem High School boys basketball team started the season with a pretty clear understanding of its potential.

The Panthers used mostly juniors to advance to the WIAA Division 3 state championship game in 2022, and those players were going to use their talents and that experience to chase another shot at the title.

Carson Koepnick could score and make big shots from the perimeter and make timely plays.

Peter Lattos could control games in the post on both sides of the ball and push defenses with his jump shot.

Tamarrein Henderson could create shots and help push tempo, and Brett McConkey could defend, rebound and keep offensive possessions alive.

Brennan Kennedy was there to do “BK things” like knock down open jump shots, chase down a loose ball and take charges.

Kyle Hehli was a freshman and played at least a few minutes in most games. The Panthers didn’t need him to do much more than become acclimated as they went 27-2 and finished as state runner-up to Lake Country Lutheran.

The expectation this season was that Hehli’s role would expand, but the sophomore guard has officially made it difficult for his teammates not to anticipate big things when he checks in to the game.

“I’m not the best player on the floor, and I know that,” Hehli said after scoring 12 big points in a 75-62 win over Onalaska, which is ranked third in Division 2 by The Associated Press, on Tuesday. “I just wait for them to get me open and get me the ball. I can only score off what they do for me.”

Truth be told, Hehli has a lot of respect for the players with whom he shares the court. His older brother Jack graduated from West Salem last year, and that connection brought Kyle into the picture.

“He’s hung around with these guys and played basketball with these guys since he was young,” said West Salem coach Mark Wagner, whose team is 18-1 overall, 9-0 in the Coulee Conference and ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press. “I don’t think there is a big adjustment for him. I think he expects to make plays, and our kids have confidence in him.”

Having Lattos, McConkey, Henderson, Kennedy and others around have helped give Hehli the chances that he’s taken advantage of in helping the Panthers have another big season.

Hehli, who teamed up with Jack to win a state tennis championship in Division 2 doubles last spring, is West Salem’s top scoring option off the bench with his average of 11.5 points per game. He is shooting 38.8% from the 3-point line by making 33 of 85 attempts and averages 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

“That kid came to my camp for years and years,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said with a smile. “He always had some swag to him, and I like his game a lot.

“He complements those seniors very well, and he made big plays against us.”

Hehli, who has made at least one 3-pointer in seven straight games, didn’t score in the season opener against Tomah but came back with 16 points — and three 3-pointers — in a 97-88 win at Onalaska Luther four days later. He also scored a season-high 19 in a win over Viroqua.

That game is still the Knights’ only loss of the season, and they are ranked second in Division 4 with their 18-1 record. The teams play each other again in West Salem on Feb. 20. The Panthers enter the weekend with a one-game lead on Luther in the conference standings.

Lattos, who scored a game-high 27 points in the win over the Hilltoppers, likes Hehli’s confidence and willingness to take big shots when they come his way. But his familiarity with the older players, like Wagner said, also helped him find his role.

“He fits right in with us,” Lattos said. “His older brother was our older brother, too, and I think that’s made the process easier.”