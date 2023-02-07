The Onalaska High School boys basketball team jumped a spot in The Associated Press state rankings heading into its Tuesday night nonconference showdown with West Salem.

The Hilltoppers (14-3) moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in Division 2 of the boys poll and received 49 voting points. Onalaska trails Pewaukee (15-2), which received all seven first-place votes, and second-ranked Nicolet (18-2).

Central (13-5) also stood strong at No. 9 in Division 2 as it prepared to play at Holmen on Tuesday and at Logan on Thursday.

West Salem (17-1) received a first-place vote and maintained its No. 2 spot in Division 3. Iy trails No. 1 Brillion (18-0), which received five first-place votes.

Onalaska Luther's boys (18-1) kept their No. 2 position in Division 4 and finished with 64 voting points, which leaves them five behind No. 1 Howards Grove (18-1) and its six first-place votes. Saint Mary Catholic (17-2) is third in Division 4, where Bangor received votes by didn't make the top 10.

The Aquinas and Blair-Taylor girls are still No. 1 teams in their respective divisions.

The Blugolds (19-1) received all seven first-place votes as the unanimous No. 1 in Division 4. Aquinas leads No. 2 Westfield (21-1) and No. 3 Prairie School (17-2). Westby and Bangor also received votes in Division 4.

The Wildcats (21-0) are the unanimous No. 1 in Division 5 and are rolling after beating No. 9 Royall on Saturday. Blair-Taylor leads No. 2 Prairie Farm (20-0) and No. 3 Albany (21-0).

West Salem's girls (19-2) dropped one place from No 6 to No. 7 in Division 3. The Panthers share that spot with Prairie du Chien (16-4) in a division led by Freedom (19-1).