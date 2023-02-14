WINONA, Minn. -- Both the Aquinas and Winona Cotter high school girls basketball teams were looking for a high-quality opponent to tune up for the upcoming postseason, and both teams found what they were looking for Tuesday night in Winona.

Each squad played its trademark physical defense, and each found spots to make offensive runs, but it was the Blugolds who finished the game with momentum behind them, defeating Cotter 57-48.

Aquinas has steamrolled its way to a 22-1 record this season, winning its past 21 games after knocking off Cotter and being ranked first in Wisconsin’s Division 4 in this week's Associated Press rankings.

However, the Blugolds had not won by single digits since a 65-56 win over Lake Mills at the Watertown Holiday shootout on Dec. 29 and coach Dave Donarski was glad his girls had to battle through a tough matchup with the Ramblers (15-8).

“I just feel like we needed a good test to wake ourselves up. We’re good, but we’re not going to be able to just walk in the gym and win games,” Donarski said. “I feel good about the fact that we found a way to battle through and not play our best game, but find a way to get it done.”

The pair of cross-state Catholic schools faced off in a hotly contested matchup in La Crosse last winter, with the visiting Ramblers winning 51-42 on the Blugolds’ home court. Heading into the rematch, Aquinas was ready to return the favor.

“This was a game we had circled on our calendar, a game we prepared really hard for. To come beat a team who has super high energy and executes really well was a good win for us,” senior Macy Donarski said.

Cotter started the game strong, scoring the first seven points and taking a 10-2 lead in the first 5 minutes, 38 seconds. Aquinas got settled in and tied the score 10-10, but another Ramblers run put them ahead 17-10 with 7:39 left in the half.

The Blugolds’ defense locked down Cotter from there, holding the Ramblers scoreless over the next 4:22 while the team’s offense went on a 14-0 run to take a 24-17 lead. Aquinas added two more points to the margin by halftime, ahead 32-25 at the break.

After the intermission, Aquinas picked up where it left off with the first seven points of the second half for a 39-25 lead at 13:25. The two teams traded buckets for the next few minutes, and the Blugolds were up 46-31 with 10:07 to go and it looked like they might begin to pull away the way they had in so many of their 12 consecutive double-digit wins.

“These guys are really good and they often just roll people in the second halves of games. It looked for a while that they would do that to us,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

Instead, the Ramblers sparked a comeback.

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer hit a pair of 3s, and junior Madison Hazelton added another 3-pointer to cap off a 13-1 run and cut it to one possession at 47-44 with 3:50 remaining.

Aquinas regained its footing and clamped back down defensively, pressuring the Ramblers and allowing just four more points the rest of the way to hold on for the win. Staying locked in on defense for the full 36 minutes against a tough team is something Dave Donarski knows his team needs to be ready to do in a regional or sectional matchup.

“We weren’t pressuring the ball very well, so they could reverse it easily,” Donarski said. “That’s a part where we’ve got a little fine-tuning to do, but thankfully we’ve got the rest of this week and most of the next to shore up those little pieces that need to be right going into the playoffs.”

On the offensive end, the key down the stretch was stellar free throw shooting.

Over the first 34 minutes, the Blugolds were just 2-for-10 from the charity stripe, but as Cotter continually fouled Macy Donarski in the final two minutes, the senior was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line.

In a physical game that Aquinas players and coaches say left them exhausted, sinking those shots is no easy task. However, the Blugolds intentionally work on their free throws when they are the most tired in practice to simulate just such a situation.

“I think that really prepares us for when you’re fatigued and you go to the line and have to knock down big shots. I think anyone on our team could have done it, I just happened to get fouled,” Macy Donarski said.

Donarski led all scorers with 26 points, joined in double digits by junior Maddie Murphy, who scored 11 with a trio of 3-pointers.

Sauer was the only Cotter scorer in double figures, scoring 19 points and hitting five 3s in the game.