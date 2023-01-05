High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls struggle offensively but beat Onalaska

With each shot that clunked off the rim or missed it entirely, the Onalaska High School girls basketball team gained a bit of confidence.

The Hilltoppers sat back in their 2-3 zone and forced Aquinas to make shots from the perimeter Thursday night, and the Blugolds just couldn't do that or maintain possession very well.

Aquinas missed 10 of its first 11 shots and had six turnovers in the first five minutes of their MVC showdown with Onalaska at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

But Autumn Passehl was there for the Blugolds, and so was the Aquinas defense in a 44-30 victory that gave the program 83 straight conference wins.

Passehl made three 3-pointers in the first half, scored 16 points and helped key a defensive effort that held the Hilltoppers to two field goals over the final 22 minutes, 25 seconds.

"Our offense wasn't doing very good in the beginning, but we held them to 16 points (in the first half) while scoring 18," Passehl said. "Our defense was consistent the entire game, and we pride ourselves on that.

"The offense will come, but holding a team to 30 points is good, and we have confidence in our shooting."

The Blugolds (11-1, 5-0) won their 10th game in a row even though they made 4 of 20 3-point attempts in the first half.

Onalaska sophomore Tatum Walters hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Hilltoppers a 16-8 lead with 4:35 left in the first half to rile up the crowd and put some serious pressure on Aquinas.

The Blugolds responded by scoring the final 10 points of the half on two Passehl 3s, a Macy Donarski drive to the basket and two Samantha Davis free throws.

Onalaska (4-5, 3-3) never led again and didn't score another field goal until Claire Pedretti converted a shot from under the hoop to cut the Aquinas lead to 40-25 with 6:10 left in the game.

"We never got into a good flow, but I feel like we locked up and really made it hard on them," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "Ultimately, if we're going to shoot lie that, and they are going to play a 2-3 zone, we have to lock up (on defense).

"I feel like we got rattled early on the the crowd was on us, and it was a great environment for a conference game."

Davis added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Blugolds. Macy Donarski was held to seven points, but she also had seven of her team's 15 steals and five assists.

Walters scored nine points and Anna Skemp eight for the Hilltoppers, who have lost of of their past three games and host Stoughton (4-7) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Blugolds turn their focus to Prairie du Chien (10-2), which travels to the RAC for a 7:15 p.m. tip on Saturday.

"I think they are pretty good with the ball, so our pressure will need to be great, and we'll have to rotate or they'll hurt us on mistakes," Dave Donarski said of the matchup with the Blackhawks. "They are incredibly disciplined offensively, run their stuff and really know how to read overplays, they backdoor cut you and really have good fundamentals.

"I don't want to say it scares me, but it's concerning because it may be harder to get them out of what they want to do. It will be a heck of a battle."