High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls take care of West Salem

Macy Donarski likes playing in big games, and the Aquinas High School girls basketball team had one of those with West Salem in town Tuesday night.

The Blugolds, ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, put a 16-game winning streak on the line against the Panthers, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 and had won five straight.

Donarski, a senior point guard playing at the University of Montana next season, wanted West Salem to know what it was up against and made her point in what turned into a 64-44 win for the Blugolds in front of 1,000 people at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

“When there is a lot of hype for a game, it fuels the fire in us,” said Donarski, who had 16 points, eight assists and seven steals. “I think coming ready to play, especially mentally, is really big.

“I love playing in games like this with a packed gym.”

The Blugolds (18-1) jumped out to a 27-5 lead with defensive pressure, ball movement and Donarski controlling all of it. She either scored or assisted on 18 of the first 25 points and set the tone against an opponent that needed a better start to be able to hang.

The Panthers (18-2) needed to handle pressure and rebound well for a chance to win. They rebounded well early, but turning offensive boards into points was tough. They handled pressure better later — and defended well themselves — later in the game, but there wasn’t time to cut the deficit enough.

Aquinas freshman Sammy Davis played a big role in both of those aspects for the Blugolds and wound up with a game-high 21 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds. Seven of those boards were on the offensive end and most of them led to second-chance points.

“She’s so athletic,” West Salem coach Matt Quick said. “She’s six feet and jumps so well and is so explosive. I thought we were in position a lot of the time, but she used that athleticism and made a lot of nice plays.”

Aquinas built its lead as large as 22 points on a couple of occasions, the last at 50-28 on a Maddie Murphy 3-pointer before the Panthers decided they weren’t just going to fade.

An 8-0 run got them within 50-36 after a Sam Niemeier free throw with 7 minutes, 52 seconds remaining. Shea Bahr and Autumn Passehl responded with 3-pointers for Aquinas, but West Salem put together another run.

Junior Reece Sackett scored five during a 6-0 burst that had the Panthers within 56-44, but Aquinas scored the last eight and shut down the West Salem offense after Sackett’s three-point play capped that run with 5:41 left.

:It helped that we got the start we needed defensively, but they gave us everything we could handle," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "They cut it to 12 in the second have a figured it out.

"Their pressure was also good and really extended at halfcourt. And you could see that we need to work more conditioning with our kids because we haven't been in a battle quite like that, and we were gassed out at times."

Niemeier was the Panthers' most consistent scorer and finished with a team-high 19. She had 10 points in the first half and had three big baskets during an eight-point run that that got the Panthers out of their early doldrums.

While the 27-5 run put the Panthers in a bad spot, Niemeier's basket off an assist and steal by Brynlee Kelly made it 27-13. Freshman Josie Brudos later beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer that made the score 35-20 and kept West Salem on its feet.

Passehl made three 3-pointers — two during the opening run — and finished with nine points for the Blugolds, and sophomore Megan Johnson scored eight to back up Niemeier for the Panthers.

"We got ourselves in a hole right away, but we showed a lot of fight," Quick said. "We clawed back in there toward the end made a lot of positive plays.

"At the end of the night, Aquinas got the win, but I think we learned a lot from this, and it will help us moving forward as we go toward the (WIAA) tournament."