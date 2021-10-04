High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas junior Macy Donarski commits to Saint Louis

Aquinas High School junior Macy Donarski has given a verbal commitment to the Saint Louis University women's basketball team, her dad and coach Dave Donarski said Monday.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
Donarski, a 5-foot-7 point guard, helped the Blugolds advance to two consecutive WIAA Division 4 state championship games. Aquinas didn't get to play Melrose-Mindoro for the title when she was a freshman and lost to Lake Mills in the title game last winter.
The Blugolds have a 47-2 overall record and 19-0 mark in the MVC with Donarski on the roster.
She chose to join the Billikens over 10 other schools that offered her scholarships. UW-Green Bay, UNLV, Providence, Davidson, Evansville, Montana, Montana State, Drake South Dakota State and St. Thomas also offered Donarski the chance to join their programs.
Donarski averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 assists as a reserve for the team her freshman season before taking on a more prominent role as a starer last season. She responded by averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Saint Louis was 14-5 overall and 9-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. They qualified for the National Invitation Tournament and won twice before being eliminated by Northern Iowa.
The Blugolds, led by Donarski and Northern Colorado recruit Jacy Weisbrod, will challenge to be back in the conference and state championship picture again this season.
Photos: Aquinas girls beat Northwestern 63-38 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas junior Alaina Bagniefski (14) shoots a layup over Northwestern's Gabby Risley (4) during Thursday's WIAA Divison 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas junior Alaina Bagniefski (14) goes up for a shot as she gets past Northwestern's Gracie Altman (21) during a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday at Aquinas High School.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas senior Fiona O'Flaherty (12) goes up for a shot during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. The Blugolds defeated the Northwestern Tigers 63-38.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
The Aquinas High School dance team performs during halftime of Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas junior Alaina Bagniefski (14) drives past Northwestern's Allison Luoma (23) during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas High School fans celebrate a 3-pointer during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against Northwestern at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. The Blugolds defeated the Northwestern Tigers 63-38.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski lines up a free throw during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas junior Jacy Weisbrod (24) goes up for a 3-point shot over Northwestern's Gracie Altman (21) during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas senior Bri Bahr dribbles baseline against Northwestern during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. The Blugolds defeated the Tigers 63-38.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski (2) draws a foul on Northwestern's Allison Luoma (23) as she drives to the rim during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas High School girls basketball players walk away after a 63-38 win over the Northwestern Tigers during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski (2) fires a 3-pointer during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas senior Bri Bahr (11) releases a 3-pointer during Thursday night's 63-38 win over Northwestern in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski (2) dribbles the basketball up the court as Northwestern's Brynn Erickson (5) defends during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas senior Bri Bahr (11) defends Northwestern's Tieryn Plasch (1) as she dribbles the basketball up the court during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas girls basketball coach Dave Donarski questions a call during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against Northwestern at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. The Blugolds beat the Tigers 63-38.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas junior Alaina Bagniefski (14) goes up for a shot as she gets past Northwestern's Gracie Altman (21) during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Aquinas GBB vs Northwestern
Aquinas fans provide support for the girls basketball team during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Todd
Sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!