High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas junior Macy Donarski commits to Saint Louis

Aquinas High School junior Macy Donarski has given a verbal commitment to the Saint Louis University women's basketball team, her dad and coach Dave Donarski said Monday.

Donarski, a 5-foot-7 point guard, helped the Blugolds advance to two consecutive WIAA Division 4 state championship games. Aquinas didn't get to play Melrose-Mindoro for the title when she was a freshman and lost to Lake Mills in the title game last winter.

The Blugolds have a 47-2 overall record and 19-0 mark in the MVC with Donarski on the roster.

She chose to join the Billikens over 10 other schools that offered her scholarships. UW-Green Bay, UNLV, Providence, Davidson, Evansville, Montana, Montana State, Drake South Dakota State and St. Thomas also offered Donarski the chance to join their programs.

Donarski averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 assists as a reserve for the team her freshman season before taking on a more prominent role as a starer last season. She responded by averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Saint Louis was 14-5 overall and 9-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. They qualified for the National Invitation Tournament and won twice before being eliminated by Northern Iowa.

The Blugolds, led by Donarski and Northern Colorado recruit Jacy Weisbrod, will challenge to be back in the conference and state championship picture again this season.

