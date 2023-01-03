High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys down Holmen behind Bennett Fried

The Central High School boys basketball team entered Tuesday's MVC home opener against Holmen two weeks removed from its previous game.

The RiverHawks also hadn't played on their home court since Dec. 2.

So there were plenty of reasons to be excited and loads of anticipation when senior Bennett Fried awaited the jump ball.

Fried responded with a 27-point performance as Central pulled away from a close game late in the first half for a 78-50 victory.

"It was nice being home again and being in front of our crowd," said Fried, who scored 15 points in the first half and capped a key 10-point run with a dunk. "We had a student section, and a lot of people showed up today, and it's nice to have that support.."

Central coach Todd Fergot said the game was welcomed.

"It's been a very different start, a very taxing start to the year," he said after his team improved to 6-2 overall. "It seemed like every little thing involved so much effort, and part of that is because we had six of seven games and four straight on the road.

"That wears you down, and I think (the players) were excited to play here tonight."

So were the Vikings (4-4, 1-2), who overcame a slow start by leaning on the Tengblad brothers. Reid and Drew Tengblad scored Holmen's first nine points and 16 of their first 18 as the Vikings tried to counter a strong start by Fried.

Drew Tengbald's 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 20 seconds on the clock cut hit team's deficit to 24-18, and Payton Seekamp's bucket answered one from Fried to make it 26-20 less than a minute later.

But that's when the RiverHqwks kicked things up a gear and pushed the lead into double figures for the rest of the night.

O'Maryo Krause-Nururdin had a putback, and that was followed by a 3-pointer and three-point play by junior Henry Meyer. A steal out some full-court pressure landed the ball in Fried's hands, and he slammed it through the hoop for a 36-20 lead with 2:42 left in the half.

Reid Tengblad's 3 cut Central's halftime lead to 38-25, but that's as close as the Vikings were the rest of the game.

Reid Tengblad finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Drew Tengblad added 11 points for Holmen. Sophomore Kaiden Wilbur scored all 10 of his during one second-half stretch for the Vikings.

"They are really physical kids with a lot of nice post-ups, and they are good for second-chance points," Fried said of the 6-foot-6 twins. "They are difficult to prepare for, but we had to make sure we always had a body on them.

"They got theirs tonight, too."

Fried made 11 of 19 shots, and Central made 32 of 60 attempts (53.3%) in the game. The RiverHawks made nine 3-pointers and five players hit at least one.

Meyer scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting and led the RiverHawks with three 3-pointers. He scored 12 points in the second half and tied Fried with a team-high six rebounds.

"We need him to find his shots within our system," Fergot said of Meyer, who scored 25 points in a win over Eau Claire North and 23 in a victory over Marshfield. "He's starting to figure that out.

"When he does that, he's really good. He was really good down in (the 60Eight Tournament) in Madison, and it's all about waiting for the right time to attack. He did that, especially the last two-thirds of this game."