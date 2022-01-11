High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys knock off Division 1 state-ranked Eau Claire Memorial

The Central High School boys basketball team turned up its defense in the second half to pick up a significant nonconference victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks held the Old Abes, who are ranked fourth in Division 1 by The Associated Press, to 23 points after halftime and lowered significantly the impact of Mekhi Davis in a 70-57 victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Memorial (10-2) became Central's seventh straight victim and had a three-game winning streak snapped.

"We didn't defend (Shaw) very well in the first half, but it got better as the game went on," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "We just stayed in front of him a little bit more.

"Nic Williams did a nice job on him, and so did Boston Brindley, especially for someone coming back from an illness. That (effort) took away a large part of what they were doing."

Shaw scored a game-high 20 points, but the Old Abes were held to 33.3% shooting in the second half after making 58.3% of their shots in the first half.

Will Boser scored 19 points for Memorial, which made 10 of 30 attempts form the 3-point line. Boser made four and Shaw three.

Senior Devon Fielding had 19 points and seven rebounds, and senior Noah Compan added 18 points and a team-high nine boards for the RiverHawks,who are ranked third in Division 2.

"Noah did an outstanding job," Fergot said. "He got his mid-range game going, and he really got to the basket well."

Junior Bennett Fried scored eight points and helped with the rebounding dominance with seven. The RiverHawks held a 40-16 rebounding advantage.

Central also put together an important run by pulling away from a 43-43 tie in the second half with 10 straight points.

"We did turn them over more in the second half, but I think we also just got more quality stops," said Fergot, whose team puts its 3-0 MVC record on the line at Sparta on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.