High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys ready to tackle 60Eight

The Central High School boys basketball team gained a lot by playing in the 60Eight tournament last season.

Not only did Nic Williams hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 76-73 win over Division 1 Madison La Follette during the semifinal, the RiverHawks came back the next day with a dominant second half during a 63-47 win over a DeForest team that went on to win 23 games.

So Todd Fergot jumped on the opportunity to return to Madison College and sign up for two more games as Central transitions from a team that qualified for last season’s WIAA Division 2 championship game into whatever it becomes with lots of faces in new spots this winter.

“We’re excited about going back, and we know we will have our hands full (Friday night), but that’s a good thing,” Fergot said. “They do an outstanding job with that tournament, and we like playing in it.”

Fergot expects Central (4-0) to have its hands full in Friday night’s semifinal because it’s against Joliet West (Ill.), which has a roster that includes Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears Jr., his younger brother Jeremiah Fears and a pair of 6-foot-8 players in Matthew Moore and Drew King.

The RiverHawks are on a run that has included 156 victories and 22 losses since the beginning of the 2015-16 season. But seven seniors graduated from last year’s runner-up team and that has created new expectations for players who previously held complementary roles.

Senior Bennett Fried and Williams face much higher expectations as Central tries to reach its ceiling this winter, and they will be needed for a good performance in 60Eight games on Friday and Saturday.

The RiverHawks will play either Neenah or Waunakee on Saturday with a consolation time of 3:30 p.m. and championship time for 5:15 p.m. Neenah won last year’s Division 1 state title.

“We’re continuing to progress, and we have a long way to go for sure,” Fergot said when asked about the team’s first four games. “A number of those guys we replaced (from last season) were big-time players for us.

“To see the next group step into these new roles — even Nic and Bennett, who played a lot of minutes for us — after being more facilitators and now having to be our leading scorers and leading rebounders has been a process.”

Fried has averaged 19 points and Williams 15.2 through their adjustment period. Junior Henry Meyer has also seen many more offensive opportunities flow his way, and he is averaging 17.3 ppg after scoring 25 in a 70-54 win at Eau Claire North last week.

Winning the 60Eight last season was a springboard for a Central team that lost an early game to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.). The RiverHawks didn’t lose again until the state final against Pewaukee and picked up some good wins over Wayzata (Minn.), Eau Claire Memorial and Medford over the next month.

“I think (winning last year) proved we had the chance to be really good,” Fergot said. “When you beat a team as good as La Follette in overtime in that situation where they were kind of the home team probably confirmed that in our minds.

“From that point on, we just continued to climb.”

The RiverHawks aren’t the only Coulee Region team involved in the tournament this weekend.

West Salem (3-0) picked up a showcase game against Verona (3-1) for Saturday afternoon. That 1:45 p.m. matchup is a one-off game and is scheduled to kick off consolation and championship day.