High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys win 60Eight; La Crosse Aquinas boys still unbeaten

MADISON — The Central High School boys basketball team turned in another strong effort to win the inaugural 60Eight tournament championship on Saturday.

The RiverHawks had double-figure scoring from four players on the way to beating DeForest 63-47 in the title game at Madison College.

Senior Devon Fielding’s 17 points led the way as Central (6-1) outscored the Norskies (5-1) 39-20 in the second half. Fielding made 7 of 11 shots and hit 2 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line as the RiverHawks won their third game in a row.

Senior Porter Pretasky added 13 points, while junior Nic Williams and senior Collin Adams scored 11 apiece for Central, which plays next at Wayzata (Minn.) on Dec. 30.

Junior Bennett Fried had nine rebounds, while Williams and Fielding had seven each to help Central to a 41-18 rebounding advantage on DeForest. Williams also had six assists and Fried three blocked shots.

Max Weisbrod, a Division I Northern Michigan commit, scored 25 points to lead the Norskies, who led 27-24 at halftime. Weisbrod needed 24 shots to get those points, and DeForest

Aquinas 88, Eau Claire Regis 43

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Blugolds (6-0) decimated the Ramblers (3-4) and led 42-19 by halftime.

Senior Quinn Miskowski made his only 3-pointer and scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first half. Junior Jackson Flottmeyer added 17 points and senior Ethan Schamberger 13 for Aquinas.

Flottmeyer had nine points in the first half and Schamberger 10 in the second half. Schamberger finished with three of the Blugolds’ eight 3-pointers.

Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61

DECORAH, Iowa — Senior Jackson Koepke scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the second half to lift the Warriors (5-0) to a win over Iowa’s top-ranked Class 2A team at Luther College.

Koepke made four 3-pointers — two in each half — and helped Caledonia turn around a 29-28 halftime deficit.

Senior teammate Eli King, an Iowa State University commit, added 11 of his 18 points in the second half. Senior Thane Meiners also had a big second half with 10 of his 13.

Tomah 58, Reedsburg 56

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Jordan Brieske made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left to give the Timberwolves (3-4) their second straight victory.

Senior Dustin Derousseau scored a game-high 28 points and had 16 of them in the second half after the team finished the first half tied at 29. He is averaging 23.9 points per game this season after scoring a combined 59 in the past two games.

Junior Tom Hesse hit a pair of 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Timberwolves.

Cashton 70, Melrose-Mindoro 24

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Eagles (3-2) had three players in double figures to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season and snap the Mustangs’ four-game winning streak.

Bowdy Dempsey made two 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points, while Presley Brueggen and Jacob Huntzicker added 11 points apiece.

Cashton made seven 3-pointers as a team and led 53-13 at the half.

Melrose-Mindoro (4-4) was led by Jaden McCoy, who made three 3s for his nine points.

Neillsville 58, Arcadia 46

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — The Raiders (0-6) were led by a 12-point performance from Richard Gomez. Kaiden Rotering added eight for Arcadia.

