It was all about ball pressure.

A couple extra healthy bodies on the bench allowed Central High School girls basketball coach Quartell Roberson a rare opportunity to use a press Thursday night, and the RiverHawks commitment to pressuring the ball led to a big MVC victory.

Central faced an eight-point halftime deficit but dominated the second half on the way to a 60-49 victory in the final game played at the Logan fieldhouse, which was dedicated as Steve Hole Field House after the game.

The RiverHawks (10-13, 6-5) won for the fourth time in five games and took over on Thursday by forcing turnovers and finishing when they gained possession.

"We felt like we were competing, and we did a much better job of that in the second half," Roberson said. "We turned up the tempo defensively, and that helped us get turnovers and easier shots."

Senior Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 26 points, and freshman teammate Alahnna Simpson 19 of her 24 in the second half for the RiverHawks, who took the lead for good with a 15-2 run in the middle of the second half.

Simpson had eight points and Mislivecek seven during that run, which turned a 37-26 lead into a 41-39 Central advantage.

"In the first half, we lacked energy and confidence," Simpson said. "In the second half, we started pressing and putting pressure on them. We also started hitting some shots, and it felt great to pick up the intensity."

The RiverHawks looked comfortable in transition and made free throws when the Rangers fouled on finishes. Central made 21 of 23 attempts from the foul line in the second half and made their first 13 in a row.

Mislivecek turned a steal into a layup to tie the game at 39 with 8 minutes, 43 seconds left before Simpson dribbled to her left and hit a runner with her right hand to break the tie and put Central in front for good.

Logan (8-14, 4-6) made just two field goals the rest of the game, the second of those coming in the final 10 seconds.

"It wasn't pretty at halftime, but that really got us together," Mislivecek said. "We knew we had to take care of business in the second half."

The Rangers were led by junior Ada Thurman's 15 points. She made four 3-pointers and made two of them in each half. Senior Jazzy Davis added 14 and scored nine of them in the second half.