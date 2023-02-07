ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team dug deep to make a run at West Salem many times Tuesday night, but the Panthers always found an answer.

Most of the time it was senior Peter Lattos, but sophomore Kyle Hehli made himself a viable option during critical times, too.

There was foul trouble, there was good defense, but there was too much Lattos for the Hilltoppers.

The senior scored a game-high 27 points and killed Onalaska with points after offensive rebounds as West Salem, ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, beat Onalaska, ranked third in Division 2, 75-62 in a postseason atmosphere provided by more than 2,000 people at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

“We just had a hard time guarding guys inside,” said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose team dropped to 14-4 and had a nine-game winning streak ended. “Lattos killed us in there, and he was fantastic.”

Lattos, a 6-foot-8 forward scored 18 points in the first half and always seemed to be there when the Hilltoppers buckled down and battled back after giving up 15 of the first 19 points.

An 8-0 run got Onalaska within 15-12 before Lattos spun through the lane for a hoop and followed up a Carson Koepnick with one of his putbacks.

Things got dicier for the Panthers (18-1) in the second half as junior Evan Anderson started to take over. He scored Onalaska’s first eight points after halftime and had it within 38-37 with 14 minutes, 10 seconds left.

That marked the second time the Hilltoppers had cut their deficit to one point, and while Brett McConkey made two free throws the first time it happened, Brennan Kennedy floated through the lane for a basket this time.

That basket came after Anderson was whistled for his third and fourth fouls a minute apart, and was important because it started a 5-0 run that gave West Salem some breathing room with Anderson on the bench. A Lattos free throw followed it, and Brett McConkey added a steal and layup to give the Panthers a 43-37 lead with 12:37 on the clock.

“They got it to one and never got the lead,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “That’s another key to this game. We never fell behind, which was important.”

Onalaska junior Isaac Skemp hit a three to get the Hilltoppers back within one possession before Hehli stretched the lead out again.

He started with a 3-pointer and followed two Lattos hoops with another one. Then he hit leaner in the lane and two free throws after he was fouled by Ian Kowal. That 10-point stretch was followed by a Carson Koepnick 3 that gave the Panthers a 60-46 advantage with 5:02 left.

“I was a little nervous at the start of that game, and I threw up an air ball earlier,” said Hehli, who scored 12 points and has averaged 15.3 ppg over his past six games. “When I got that first shot to fall, it felt really good and I got some confidence.”

The game marked the return after a two-game absence for Onalaska sophomore T.J. Stuttley, but he was held to two points in the first half and nine in the game. The left ankle injury that had sidelined him made it visibly tough to finish at the basket, and the defense of Brett McConkey didn’t help things.

Wagner asked a lot of McConkey and junior Tamarrein Henderson — he spent his time chasing Anderson — and their physical and athletic play made a difference.

Anderson scored 23, but his last basket came with 14:10 on the clock. He sat most of that remaining time with four fouls, but the Panthers didn’t let him change much when he returned to the court in the closing minutes.

“We told those guys, ‘You have those two one-on-one, and we’ll try to help a little bit,” Wagner said. “They were going to iso, and we knew they were going to iso, and those are just two strong and athletic kids who battled.”

Koepnick finished with 18 points for the Panthers, who made seven 3-pointers and still ended up with 75 points in a game with a slower pace than they are accustomed to playing.

It’s really big,” Lattos said of the win. “It keeps us on the path we’ve been on and helps us even more with confidence.

“This is just preparation for our goal, which is state. We’re really glad Onalaska let us play them this year.”

