High school basketball: Miskowski shoots La Crosse Aquinas boys past Westby

Quinn Miskowski wanted to set a tone Tuesday night, and the Aquinas High School senior executed his plan to perfection.

The guard buried shots form the right side and from the left. He dropped them through the net from the top of the key and when he took the ball to the basket. He hit free throws when earning them, too.

And Miskowski wasn't just hot in the opening minutes, he hurt Westby from beginning to end in a 71-49 nonconference victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Miskowski made four 3-pointers in the first half and scored a career-high 32 points to help the Blugolds (10-1), ranked ninth in Tuesday's first Associated Press Division 4 poll of the season, run their winning streak to three games.

"We didn't have a big crowd tonight, so we knew we'd have to make our own energy," said Miskowski, who averages a team-high 18.3 points per game. "We were coming off an Onalaska game where the gym was packed and the energy was already there.

"I came out hot, and we were able to jump on (the Norsemen) pretty early."

Miskowski opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers from the left corner and scored his team's first eight points. His 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Blugolds a 15-5 lead with 13 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half, and 3 from the right corner with 8:30 on the clock pushed the advantage to 26-13.

"We talked about wanting to jump out early and let our defense turn into some offense," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "The guys did exactly what we wanted to do in that regard. They rebounded well, got some turnovers and came out of them scoring effectively."

The Norsemen (6-5) played without injured leading scorer Caleb Griffin and had some trouble establishing any offensive rhythm. They scored consecutive baskets just twice in the first half, and a jump shot by Jack Weninger before Miskowski's fourth 3 got Westby within 10 points — at 23-13 — for the last time.

Miskowski had 20 points in the first half, which ended on one of his baskets that gave Aquinas, which has won two of three games by at least 22 points since a loss to sixth-ranked Onalaska Luther, to a 41-19 lead.

Senior Will Skemp added 11 points for the Blugolds, and senior Hudson Lipski scored a team-high 17 points for the Norsemen. Lipski scored 13 in the second half and was an obvious focus for the Aquinas defense before that.

"There is a lot of toughness and good athletes on their team," Reinhart said. "They have a very prolific scorer in Hudson Lipski, and I was concerned about him coming into the game, and even with Quinn doing a great job on him, he scored it really well and made some tough plays in the second half."

