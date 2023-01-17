High school basketball: Murphy, Passehl shoot La Crosse Aquinas past Central

The Aquinas High School didn’t begin Tuesday night’s MVC game against Central with a very hot shooting hand.

Attempts bounced off the rim, rolled around it and bounced out time after time as the Blugolds tried to gain an advantage against the RiverHawks.

Central’s Brittney Mislivecek followed up a couple of free throws with an early 3-pointer before Aquinas junior Maddie Murphy decided she’d had enough.

A pass from Shea Bahr set up one 3-pointer and another from Macy Donarski a second. Autumn Passehl added a 3, and Murphy converted another Donarski pass for a layup and an Aquinas break.

For good measure, she then hit another 3 to give the Blugolds the control they needed in a 14-point run that helped produce a 75-47 victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

“We were sluggish offensively and just couldn’t get the ball to go in,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “Good shots.

“But then she comes in and just buries three of them. She’s a special shooter and always has been. Her confidence is good right now, and I was super happy to see that.”

Murphy, a junior, scored 11 of her 16 points in the first 6 minutes, 30 seconds as Aquinas (14-1, 6-0) won its 13th game in a row and ran its conference winning streak to 84.

The Blugolds are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press and picked up their 17th straight victory over third-place Central (6-10, 4-3) after building a lead of as many as 36 points in the second half.

Freshman Sammy Davis scored a game-high 22 points for Aquinas, which also received Passehl’s 17, Murphy’s 16 and Macy Donarski’s 11.

Mislivecek, a Division II Michigan Tech commit, scored 21 to lead Central, which entered the contest on a three-game winning streak. Simpson added nine.

“We wanted to establish our defense early on, and you can’t get pressure going until you make a basket,” Dave Donarski said. “Our effort level was really solid and then we hit some shots.”

The RiverHawks never really rebounded after Murphy’s early shooting performance produced 14 straight points. It took less than three minutes for it to unfold, and Murphy and Passehl each made four of the Blugolds’ nine first-half 3-pointers.

Murphy is shooting 35.6 percent from the 3-point line this season (37 of 104) and really seemed to give herself a springboard into this season by make four 3-pointers during a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal loss to eventual champion Mineral Point that ended last season.

"I feel like that really lifted her, and then she had a really good summer with AAU," Dave Donarski said of Murphy. "She's put a ton of time into this and has a trainer for basketball. That shows you how much she cares about this."

Murphy went 4-for-8 on 3-point attempts, and Passehl wound up 5-for-11 against Central.

The RiverHawks had trouble finding shots and avoiding turnovers, and that left a lot on the shoulders of freshman point guard Alahnna Simpson.

Mislivecek scored 11 points in the first half and was held to two in the second half until about six minutes remained. She is averaging 20.7 points per game and reached the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season.

Davis, who also had a team-high eight rebounds and made 8 of 16 shots. She also led the team with five steals and turned three of them into easy points during the second half.

The Blugolds took their biggest lead at 68-33 when Macy Donarski hit two free throws to complete a 9-0 run in the middle of the second half. She and Bahr had five assists each for Aquinas.

"We have complementary players," said Dave Donarski, whose team hasn't lost since Nov. 25 and hosts Tomah on on Friday. "We have a post who can get out in transition and score in the interior.

"We have four kid who can score from the perimeter, we have one that can get downhill and create opportunities. All of that shows what a special group this is."