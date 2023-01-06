High school basketball: Onalaska boys turn back La Crosse Aquinas for MVC win

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team needed a win Friday night.

The Hilltoppers lost two games — to two very good opponents — last week at the Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout, and the defeats weren’t sitting well.

The Hilltoppers had a couple of chances to break open a game against Aquinas but couldn’t do it. Some of that had to do with Onalaska and some of it had to do with the Blugolds.

Emerging from a 58-52 fight that included punches being thrown to the final buzzer, however, might prove to be good for the Hilltoppers (6-3, 3-0).

Onalaska didn’t convert on chances to extend leads of 11 and 12 points in the second half, but junior Evan Anderson helped it become the first team to beat Aquinas (8-1, 3-1) this season and take sole possession of second place in the MVC.

“We had a lead against (Madison) La Follette and couldn’t quite hold it,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal. “We had a lead over Mount Horeb and couldn’t hold on.

“Tonight, we held it and did it against a good team.”

Surely, Kowal was disappointed that the Hilltoppers couldn’t put the Blugolds away earlier, but there is something to be said about being pushed to the wire and winning.

Anderson scored six of his game-high 23 points over the final 2 minutes, 9 seconds as Onalaska picked up its first victory since Dec. 16. Sophomore TJ Stuttley added 15 and had two big assists on consecutive possessions with around five minutes left to help the performance.

The Blugolds, who were led by senior Andrew Sutton’s 18 points, faced a 42-31 deficit when Anderson scored off a pass from Stuttley with 12:04 left before scoring the next nine points.

Freshman Logan Becker hit a 3-pointer during the run, and Walter Berns hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 42-40 with 5:21 to go.

The Hilltoppers pushed it back to 51-40 when Stuttley first set up Isaac Skemp for a 3 with 5:01 on the clock and then Simon Desmond for another with 4:13 left. Both passes came from out of the post.

The Blugolds didn’t fade and cut the deficit to five, then four at 56-52 when Becker converted a drive, but just 13.7 seconds remained.

Berns picked up a couple of early fouls and never really found his flow. After averaging 23 points per game over his first eight, Berns scored seven against the Hilltoppers with junior Adam Skifton spending plenty of time defending him..

“We knew we had depth, but we discovered tonight that all of our other guys are ready to make plays when called upon,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. “That’s really encouraging because any given night, one thing gets taken away but someone else is ready to step up, and that’s the sign of a good team.”

Anderson threw down a couple of dunks, and so did Stuttley to pop a big crowd at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse. And they made just enough plays to turn back the Blugolds.

“Every time they got close, we answered the bell,” Kowal said. “It’s a step in the right direction, obviously.”

Aquinas next hosts Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday, while Onalaska sits idle until the Midwest Players Classic on Friday. The Hilltoppers play Waunakee on Friday and Wauwatosa West on Saturday.

That will provide a different kind of atmosphere for both teams with the bigger court and large seating area. Friday night’s crowd was loud from tip to buzzer.

“It was an awesome environment for a high school basketball game,” Reinhart said. “It was maybe a situation that most of our kids had never been in before. It took us a little bit to find our rhythm, find our stride.

“Maybe we left some plays out there, but they competed for a full 36 minutes.”