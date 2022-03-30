High school basketball: Onalaska girls coach Shane Schmeling steps down

Shane Schmeling said Wednesday that he has stepped down as the Onalaska High School girls basketball coach.

The Hilltoppers posted an 89-33 overall record and 41-14 mark in the MVC during his five seasons with the team. Onalaska was 10-2 and finished second in his first two seasons and went 7-0 during an abbreviated conference season in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schmeling also coached Bangor from 1993-98 and guided the Cardinals to a WIAA Division 4 championship in 1997. The Hilltoppers advanced to the Division 2 state tournament for the second time time in program history in 2021.

He coached a young team to a 13-12 record last year and said he doesn't' feel that his time with the sport is over.

"I don't think I'm done with basketball," said Schmeling, whose daughter Devyn will play at Saint Mary's (Minn.) in Winona next season. "It's in my blood.

"I may help somewhere down the road or perhaps do some announcing. We'll see what the future brings."

