The Onalaska High School boys basketball team has won nine games in a row and is probably enjoying its best stretch of defensive execution this season.

West Salem has won six straight after an emotional loss to Minnesota’s Park Center at the La Crosse Center and has been an offensive machine since the season began.

Which will win out when the Hilltoppers (14-3) host the Panthers (17-1) in a nonconference game Tuesday night? That’s a tough question to answer.

Easier to understand is that the Coulee Region gets another treat as basketball season approaches the final stretch of its regular season.

First things first, though.

What is Onalaska sophomore T.J. Stuttley’s availability after an ankle injury kept him out of the Hilltoppers’ past two games?

West Salem coach Mark Wagner expects to see Stuttley on the court when the game tips off, and Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said that Stuttley was ready to test that ankle, which he injured during a Jan. 27 game against Logan, at practice on Monday.

Whether he plays or not, there will be plenty of star power on John Shelton Court.

Both teams face interesting challenges with matchups — Onalaska with Peter Lattos and West Salem with Evan Anderson — as they try to build their winning streaks.

But coaches Craig Kowal and Mark Wagner can’t wait to see how their teams handle a game that will bring with it a postseason atmosphere.

“One of the things Craig and I talked about when we scheduled it, we thought it could be a special game,” said Wagner, who is in his second season of coaching the Panthers. “The later in the (regular) season we play, the more special it feels.

“They are playing great basketball, and we’ve had a good season, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Having Anderson, Stuttley (should he play), Isaac Skemp, Lattos, Carson Koepnick and Tamarrein Henderson all on the court simultaneously should keep the flow entertaining. Onalaska can play at a faster pace than it prefers because it has a number of scoring options.

Anderson has been the most consistent scorer in that bunch with his average of 20.1 points per game, but Stuttley sits at 16.9. Koepnick leads West Salem at 15.3 ppg, but Lattos (14.3) isn’t far behind. Neither Henderson nor Skemp average double figures but both are capable of big performances.

The Hilltoppers have held their last three opponents to less than 40 points, but they now run into a team that generally scores that amount in a half. The Panthers average nearly 85 points per game and have scored at least 90 seven times.

“They play such an aggressive style, so it’s more about preparing for their intensity and the way they attack,” Kowal said. “With some teams, it’s more about the sets they run, whereas West Salem just gets after you, so it’s a different kind of prep.

“The thing I love about their team is that they show no fear, they are senior-dominant, and they are just really tough kids.”

While senior Brett McConkey isn’t one of West Salem’s top scorers, he presents problems with his ability to defend and rebound. The Panthers rarely run any kind of offense through McConkey, but he averages 7.7 points with 90 of his 192 rebounds (10.7 per game) coming on the offensive side.

While McConkey isn’t a player that jumps out to the casual fan looking at West Salem’s success, the same can be said about Onalaska point guard Nicky Odom.

“He does everything well, and he’s such a competitor,” Wagner said of McConkey. “He competes so hard that it’s difficult to take him off the floor in big games.”

Odom has only taken 67 shots this season, but he makes the Onalaska offense go and rarely makes mistakes. He sets the pace and makes sure the ball gets into the right hands consistently.

“Like Brett, he just does a lot of things very well,” Wagner said of Odom. “He defends well, and he scores if he needs to. He can penetrate and find open people and do so many things that help basketball teams win games.”

Both of these teams seem destined to win plenty more games as the season progresses. They have made sure competition has been good and benefit them for what awaits in the postseason.

Many of these same players split two exciting football games last fall — Onalaska won the season opener and West Salem the WIAA Division 3 semifinal rematch — figure to replicate some of that on Tuesday. Their proximity also plays a role in the excitement level.

“It’s nice to be able to have these games with teams playing like this and they are only separated by a few miles,” Kowal said.